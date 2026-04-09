RIYADH - Minister of Municipalities and Housing Majed Al-Hogail launched the “Sandbox” initiative as part of the ministry's drive to accelerate the adoption of innovative solutions and enhance the efficiency of municipal and housing services. This is through enabling entities to test their solutions in a safe, real-world environment supported by regulatory and legislative frameworks.

The initiative aims to address challenges associated with scaling solutions by providing a structured environment to test products and operating models, thereby accelerating validation, improving decision-making efficiency, and reducing operational and financial risks.

The Sandbox also offers a practical pathway for participating entities to co-develop their solutions from early stages through continuous evaluation and refinement, enhancing readiness for implementation and alignment with the needs of various sectors.

The initiative is based on an integrated operating model that brings together relevant entities from various disciplines to unify efforts, exchange expertise, and develop data-driven, evidence-based solutions, enhancing service efficiency and accelerating their development.

It forms part of the ministry’s efforts to strengthen the innovation ecosystem and support the development of more efficient and sustainable urban infrastructure, contributing to improved quality of life.

Applications to participate in the initiative will be received through a dedicated online platform, allowing entities to submit their innovative solutions and join the testing and development phases via the following link: https://momah.gov.sa/en/form/sandbox-application-form.

It is noteworthy that a sandbox is an isolated, secure and controlled digital environment used to test, analyze or run programs, files or code without impacting the main system, network or device. It prevents malicious software or faulty code from causing real-world damage by containing it, making it crucial for cybersecurity, software development, and quality assurance.

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