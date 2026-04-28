The Siemon Company, a global leader in high‑performance network infrastructure solutions for data centers and smart buildings, today (April 28) released its 2026 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, highlighting accelerated progress on climate targets, expanded use of renewable energy and continued focus on transparency and corporate accountability.

The global network infrastructure provider said it achieved a 69% absolute reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions from a 2021 baseline, surpassing its science-based 2031 target four years ahead of schedule. Scope 3 emissions intensity fell 23.1%, while absolute emissions remained broadly flat despite business growth.

The company increased renewable energy usage to 90% of its global operations and reported Scope 2 carbon neutrality at major facilities in the United States and China. Water consumption declined 30%, exceeding long-term goals, while waste was reduced by 17.1%, supported by expanded recycling and sustainable packaging initiatives.

Siemon also reported progress in product transparency, with Environmental Product Declarations covering 41% of sales and Health Product Declarations covering 49%. It launched an online compliance portal providing regulatory and standards information for 99% of finished goods.

On workforce and social metrics, the company said it was certified as a Great Place to Work in the United States for a third consecutive year, with 90.4% of employees globally affirming the rating. Siemon added it has committed to paying 100% of employees at or above a living wage, while contributing more than 2,600 volunteer hours and over $160,000 in charitable donations.

Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer John Siemon said sustainability is integrated into the company’s operations and long-term strategy, with a focus on measurable progress and governance systems.

"Sustainability is not a side initiative; it’s embedded in how we operate, how we innovate, and how we lead. This year’s report reflects disciplined execution across our Sustainable Development Goals, our value chain, and our workforce. We’re focused on delivering measurable progress today while building the systems and governance needed for the future, " remarked John Siemon, the Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

In governance, the company said it advanced alignment with the European Union’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, completing a third-party reviewed double materiality assessment and limited assurance audit. It also maintained full employee training on its code of conduct, aligned with international responsible business standards.

The report includes an interactive feature allowing readers to direct corporate donations to one of five global non-profit organizations, linking ESG reporting with stakeholder-driven social impact.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

