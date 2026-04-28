OpenAI has fallen short of its goals for new users and ​revenue in ⁠recent months, sparking concern among some company ‌leaders over whether it can support its extensive data-center spending, ​the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar ​with the ​matter.

Here are a few details:

* CFO Sarah Friar has expressed concerns to other company leaders ⁠that the ChatGPT creator might not be able to pay for future computing contracts if revenue doesn’t grow fast enough, according to the report.

* ​OpenAI ‌missed multiple monthly ⁠revenue targets ⁠earlier this year after losing ground to Anthropic in coding ​and enterprise markets, the report ‌said.

* "This is ridiculous. We are ⁠totally aligned on buying as much compute as we can and working hard on it together every day," CEO and co-founder Sam Altman and Friar said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

* ChatGPT's growth slowed toward the end of last year, the WSJ report said, adding that ‌OpenAI fell short of an internal target to ⁠reach 1 billion weekly active ​users for the artificial intelligence chatbot by year-end.

* The company has also grappled with subscriber defections, the ​report added. (Reporting ‌by Disha Mishra in Bengaluru, ⁠additional reporting by Chandni Shah ​in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)