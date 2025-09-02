Abu Dhabi, UAE – Millennium Hotels and Resorts Middle East & Africa proudly announces the launch of Millennium Residences Saadiyat Island, the group’s first-ever branded residence, introducing a new benchmark for coastal living in the UAE capital.

Strategically located in Abu Dhabi’s cultural district, just steps from the pristine Saadiyat beach and minutes from iconic landmarks including the Louvre Abu Dhabi and the Abrahamic Family House, Millennium Residences Saadiyat Island redefines long- and short-stay living by combining hotel-standard services with the comfort of home.

“This launch marks a significant milestone for Millennium Hotels MEA as we expand our portfolio into branded residences,” said Mr. Khaled Amer, Vice President Commercial, Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA. “Millennium Residences Saadiyat Island is more than a place to stay ,it is a lifestyle destination that captures the spirit of Abu Dhabi’s cultural and coastal appeal, while offering a new standard of comfort and flexibility for our guests.”

The property features 85 spacious residences, ranging from studios to one- and two-bedroom apartments, with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf or the Abu Dhabi skyline. Each residence is thoughtfully designed and equipped with fully functional kitchens, smart TVs, complimentary Wi-Fi, and modern amenities, making it ideal for families, couples, business travellers, and long-stay residents.

Guests can enjoy a wide array of recreational facilities including a rooftop infinity pool, state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor gyms, and easy access to Saadiyat’s natural beaches. Its prime location also places visitors within reach of Yas Island’s attractions, from Ferrari World to Warner Bros. World and Yas Waterworld.

“This opening represents our vision to create spaces that blend lifestyle, leisure, and luxury for today’s global travellers,” added Mr.Khaled Amer VP Commercial Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA. “We are proud to offer a first-of-its-kind experience that allows guests to feel at home while enjoying world-class hospitality on Abu Dhabi’s most prestigious island.”

The launch of Millennium Residences Saadiyat Island Underlines Millennium Hotels MEA’s commitment to innovation in hospitality and aligns with Abu Dhabi’s ambition to strengthen its position as a global destination for culture, business, and leisure.

ABOUT MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS

Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) is the global brand of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Limited (M&C), a global hotel company which owns, manages, and operates over 145 hotels across some 80 locations worldwide throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East, New Zealand and the United States. Its properties are in key gateway cities such as London, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Dubai, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore, and Hong Kong. Occupying the best locations around the world, MHR has the perfect address for business and leisure travelers. M&C is the hotel arm of Singapore listed global real estate company City Developments Limited and is a member of the Hong Leong Group.

Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Middle East & Africa currently operates almost 60 hotels and 15,000 keys, in addition to 32 hotels in the development pipeline across the region. From a single property in Abu Dhabi, Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Middle East & Africa has expanded into various neighboring destinations, cultivating partnerships with reputable owners, and is now recognized as one of the fastest growing hotel management companies in the region.

For more information, please visit www.millenniumhotels.com