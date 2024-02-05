Drilling waste management specialist, TWMA, has been announced as a finalist in the prestigious Oil and Gas Middle East Awards for its latest generation of RotoMill® technology.

With a record-breaking 150 nominations, the Oil and Gas Middle East Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements of industry experts operating within the energy sector throughout the Middle East. Selected by the judging panel as a finalist for the Technical Innovation of the Year category, TWMA’s RotoMill® 2.0 is the latest evolution of its award-winning technology for processing and recycling drilling waste at the well site; eliminating costs and emissions associated with transporting waste from the wellsite to a central processing facility.

As part of its RotoMill® 2.0 solution, TWMA developed the X-Link™ platform which utilises the data acquired through its treatment processes to provide drilling engineers with bespoke drilling insights, including wellbore condition, hole quality, and surface containment volumes. With X-Link™, TWMA’s RotoMill® 2.0 provides operators with full control of the drilling waste management handling process from one central control point on the rig and the ability to monitor operations real-time from anywhere in the world.

TWMA’s technology is successfully operating throughout the Middle East, including a recently awarded $100 million contract for a significant sour gas development in the UAE.

Commenting on the announcement, Gareth Innes, Chief Engineering and Commercial Officer at TWMA said: “RotoMill® 2.0 marks a significant advancement in drilling operations. It is our most energy efficient RotoMill® to date, delivering a cost saving, environmentally sustainable wellsite processing solution. We are proud to have received this recognition from the Oil and Gas Middle East Awards judging panel and look forward to celebrating the remarkable work being done across the industry at the award ceremony this month.”

Winners of the Oil and Gas Middle East Awards will be announced at the ceremony on Thursday 29th February 2024 at Grosvenor House, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

About TWMA

Based in Dyce, Aberdeen, TWMA is the world’s drilling waste specialist; pioneering the best solutions and technology to turn waste into value. Developing safe and efficient solutions for the transfer, storage and processing of drilling waste, slops and other associated materials generated from drilling operations, TWMA supports a portfolio of global clients to reduce carbon emissions, improve safety, and remain compliant with local legislation.

