UAE: The cryptocurrency space is renowned for its dynamic growth, and MidChains is another example of that. Driven by the demand for diversified financial portfolios and wealth protection, the MidChains virtual assets platform provides a superior trading experience that meets the needs of the financial trading community in an evolving space by combining outstanding technology with robust security and infrastructure.

Founded in 2018, MidChains stated that its UAE base represents a more extensive play into an increasingly lucrative region.

According to a reputable industry publication, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has the world's third-largest crypto market. While the Middle East accounts for 7% of global cryptocurrency trading volume, the UAE goes above and beyond to become a global digital asset hub.

That being said, for the UAE's digital economy to thrive truly, it must be supported by strong governance practices and transparent exchange solutions. A deep dive into understanding how MidChains as an Industry leader, is driving this new mandate in the UAE.

Activities to be Supervised by Regulators

The UAE has taken decisive steps to create a global virtual assets economy by empowering regulators to license and supervise virtual asset related activities. MidChains is one of the world’s first fully regulated Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) and Custodian of Virtual Assets regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

Tangible benefits for the UAE’s adaptive culture and residents

Backed by Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth funds (Mubadala and ADQ)in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, MidChains offers multiple state-of-the-art trading tools that make investing easier and much more efficient. Understanding the diversity of investors in the UAE, the company offers a wide range of virtual assets and unlike many other trading platforms does not charge any hidden fees or spreads.

Prepared for an Increased Crypto Investments

As per reports issued by authorities in the UAE, they have forecasted that the virtual assets business within the country is likely to double by the start of 2023 with a constant increase in investors every month. MidChain’s high-performance trading software and hardware can execute trades in microseconds and offers a rebate program to clients that are among the most attractive in the market today.

Easy handling of the digital assets

Digital assets have stark similarities to their physical counterparts, particularly when it comes to management. They must be stored, organised, managed, and distributed in the most effective way possible. MidChains provides digital asset custody in the UAE, providing investors with a high level of safety with insight into their investments.

The platform also actions no limits on withdrawals with deep liquidity for trading on MidChains for both cash and crypto. Terms and conditions do apply.

Working towards investor confidence and value traders’ security

Safety is a big problem in investing and the crypto world. Over the recent past, there have been hundreds of cases of crypto scams, globally and unfortunately, this trend seems to be increasing each month as the market is expanding.

To prevent such hacks and frauds, MidChains undertakes regular cybersecurity and verification audits by industry leaders. The team has worked tirelessly to create a system that’s truly safe for all. In the event of an emergency threat, the platform has backup safety protocols and solutions to ensure that the system continues to function normally regardless of what happens.

Thus, whether due to regulatory oversight, an increase in cryptocurrency transactions, or residents' keen interest in virtual assets, the UAE is poised to become a global cryptocurrency hub in the coming years. And companies like MidChains act as a catalyst that enables the country to make a powerful impact in the digital asset or virtual asset world.

For more information, visit, https://midchains.com/.