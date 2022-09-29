Dubai: Microsoft is thrilled to publicly exhibit the Microsoft HoloLens 2 for the first time in the UAE at this year’s Dubai Metaverse Assembly, taking place at the Museum of the Future and AREA 2071. As a strategic partner of the event, Microsoft will showcase how the mixed reality holographic device fundamentally transforms productivity and optimizes operations across industries. Ihab Foudeh, Public Sector General Manager, Microsoft Middle East and Africa, will also deliver a keynote to present Microsoft's vision for the metaverse and the experiences in the metaverse that technologies are enabling today and will power in the future. Microsoft’s approach to metaverse technology is deeply anchored on security and trust, to ensure shared immersive experiences are safe, accessible, and inclusive.

Tariq Hijazi, Director of Public Sector at Microsoft UAE, said: “The UAE has always been at the forefront of adopting, refining and increasingly exporting new, cutting-edge technologies. The metaverse is no different, and as always through our more than 30-year history, at Microsoft we stand ready to support the country in realizing its vision. We have been working hard to enable the bridge between the physical and digital worlds – from investing in IoT and digital twin solutions at scale, to broad AI deployments, the future of meetings with Teams and our work with Mesh and HoloLens in mixed reality.”

Data privacy, security and trust are core to every element of our business and our product portfolio, and we are approaching experiences in the metaverse with the same set of principles. This is where open discussions at forums such as the Metaverse Assembly become increasingly important, and we look forward to many great exchanges at and around the event.

Ihab Foudeh, Public Sector General Manager, Microsoft Middle East and Africa said ,“We are thrilled to publicly exhibit the Microsoft HoloLens 2 for the first time in the UAE at this year’s Dubai Metaverse Assembly, which fittingly takes place at the Museum of the Future. Our newly announced mixed reality holographic device fundamentally transforms productivity and optimizes operations, enabling organizations across industries to innovate with confidence, act with precision and collaborate without boundaries.

The Dubai Metaverse Assembly is the first event of its kind since His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Dubai Metaverse Strategy in July. The strategy aims to add USD 4 billion to Dubai’s GDP, support 40,000 virtual jobs by 2030 and attract 1,000 companies specializing in blockchain and metaverse technologies to turn Dubai's into one of the world's top 10 metaverse economies. The strategy further aims to boost Dubai’s economy and support the UAE’s vision to increase blockchain and metaverse companies by 5 folds in the upcoming 5 years.

More than 500 delegates including government ministers, business leaders, global corporations, key decisionmakers and the metaverse community connect at the Assembly to share experiences and deeply understand the metaverse and unlock its potential.

For more information about the Dubai Metaverse Assembly, please visit the link: https://www.dubaifuture.ae/ar/dubai-metaverse-assembly/

-Ends-