Muscat, Oman – Muscat Hospitality Academy (MHA) is proud to announce that registrations are now open for its much-anticipated career-defining, 12-month Vet by EHL Professional Hospitality Diploma programs. Regionally exclusive to MHA, the world-class program registration welcomes candidates of all nationalities in Oman and across the GCC, to pursue a qualification in one of the largest & fastest growing sectors in the world – Hospitality & Tourism.

The premier curriculum by EHL, consistently ranked the world’s number one hospitality school, offers specializations in Hotel Management, Culinary Arts, and Café & Restaurant Management, will be delivered by distinguished industry professionals with extensive experience and expertise. It blends Swiss‑standard theory, practical sessions and on‑the‑job training with operational exposure developed to build innovative competency-based skill sets.

“At the heart of MHA’s mission is a commitment to inspire emerging hospitality leaders to embody unparalleled excellence” said Ameena Anees Issa Al Zadjali, Founder & Chairperson of MHA. “Our Swiss-certified diploma programs, meticulously designed in collaboration with École hôtelière de Lausanne, integrates experiential learning with an international perspective guaranteeing elite graduates who are fully prepared to make their mark in Oman, the region, and on the global stage.”

MHA’s esteemed Alumni have gone on to secure roles at major brands such as Shangri‑La Barr Al Jissah, The Chedi Muscat, Crowne Plaza, Intercontinental Muscat, Mysk Al Mouj, Ramada, Radisson Blu, Oman Air and more, supported by Ministry backed employment.

Through EHL’s renowned reputation it boasts over 96% graduate employability and global campus recruitment from over 200 plus companies, this curriculum builds trust in industry stakeholders.

From ongoing outreach initiatives and strategic industry partnerships, MHA remains steadfast in delivering premier hospitality education that seamlessly connects training with real-world employment. Our programs have a framework that is contextually designed with industry endorsement to ensure graduates leave not only with knowledge, but with the applied proficiencies, professional poise, and real-world industry nuances required to thrive - and lead - within the world’s foremost hospitality establishments

Applications for the September 2025 intake are open now. For more information and eligibility, visit www.mha-om.com

About Muscat Hospitality Academy (MHA)

Founded in 2021 & licensed by the EHL Group, MHA provides world-class vocational education & training for the hospitality and tourism sector. The Academy works in alignment with Oman Vision 2040 and collaborates with the Ministry of Higher Education, Ministry of Labour, the British Council, and leading industry brands to ensure students are career ready upon graduation. With practical-lab infrastructure, expert faculty, and quality assurance through EHL, MHA Sets the bar for excellence in hospitality education.

تعلن أكاديمية مسقط للضيافة عن فتح باب التسجيل في برامج الدبلوم السويسري المعتمدة من EHL في السلطنة

مسقط، عُمان – 17 أغسطس 2025 – تسر أكاديمية مسقط للضيافة (MHA) أن تعلن عن انطلاق التسجيل في برامج الدبلوم المهني المعتمدة من المدرسة السويسرية لإدارة الضيافة (EHL)، والتي تستمر لمدة 12 شهرًا، وتُعد فرصة فريدة لبناء مسيرة مهنية ناجحة في قطاع الضيافة والسياحة، أحد أسرع القطاعات نموًا في العالم. تُقدم هذه البرامج بشكل حصري في المنطقة من خلال أكاديمية مسقط للضيافة، وتستقبل طلبات المتقدمين من جميع الجنسيات في عُمان ودول مجلس التعاون الخليجي.

يقدم المنهج المتميز منEHL ، المدرسة التي تعد الأفضل عالمياً في مجال الضيافة، تخصصات في إدارة الفنادق، وفنون الطهي، وإدارة المقاهي والمطاعم. ويُدرّس البرنامج نخبة من خبراء الصناعة المتمرسين، حيث يجمع بين النظرية على أعلى مستوى وفق المعايير السويسرية، والجلسات العملية، والتدريب الميداني الذي يزود الطلاب بمهارات مبتكرة تعتمد على الكفاءة العملية.

وقالت الفاضلة أمينة أنيس عيسى الزدجالي، مؤسسة ورئيسة مجلس إدارة الأكاديمية: "مهمتنا في أكاديمية مسقط للضيافة تتمثل في تمكين الجيل القادم من قادة الضيافة للارتقاء بمعايير التميز. برامج الدبلوم السويسري التي نطرحها بالتعاون مع EHL صُممت لتوفر تجربة تعليمية شاملة تجمع بين التعلم العملي والرؤية العالمية، لضمان تخريج كوادر مؤهلة للنجاح والقيادة داخل السلطنة وعلى الصعيد الدولي."

نجح خريجو الأكاديمية في شغل مناصب بارزة لدى علامات تجارية عالمية مثل شنغريلا بر الجصة، شيدي مسقط، كراون بلازا، إنتركونتيننتال مسقط، مسك الموج، رامادا، راديسون بلو، الطيران العُماني، وغيرها، مدعومين ببرامج توظيف رسمية من وزارة العمل.

ويتمتع البرنامج، بفضل سمعة EHL العالمية، بنسبة توظيف تجاوزت 96% بين الخريجين، مع فرص توظيف مباشرة من أكثر من 200 شركة عالمية، مما يعزز ثقة الصناعة في جودة الخريجين.

تواصل أكاديمية مسقط للضيافة التزامها بتقديم تعليم ضيافة رفيع المستوى من خلال مبادرات مستمرة وشراكات استراتيجية مع القطاع، بهدف ربط التدريب الأكاديمي بالفرص العملية الحقيقية. ترتكز برامجنا على تأهيل الطلاب ليس فقط من الناحية المعرفية، بل أيضًا من خلال المهارات العملية والاحترافية، بالإضافة إلى فهم عميق لتفاصيل ومتطلبات السوق، ما يؤهلهم للنجاح والتميز في أفضل مؤسسات الضيافة العالمية.

التسجيل لدفعة سبتمبر 2025 مفتوح الآن. للمزيد من المعلومات ومعرفة شروط القبول، يرجى زيارة www.mha-om.com

حول أكاديمية مسقط للضيافة (MHA)

تأسست أكاديمية مسقط للضيافة في 2021 وحصلت على ترخيص من مجموعةEHL ، وتوفر تعليمًا وتدريبًا مهنيًا عالميًا لقطاع الضيافة والسياحة. تعمل الأكاديمية بالتوازي مع رؤية عُمان 2040 وتتعاون مع وزارة التعليم العالي، ووزارة العمل، والمجلس البريطاني، وأهم العلامات التجارية في القطاع لضمان إعداد طلاب مؤهلين لسوق العمل. بفضل مرافقها العملية المتقدمة، وكادرها التعليمي المتمرس، وضمان الجودة عبر EHL، تضع أكاديمية مسقط للضيافة معايير جديدة للتميز في التعليم الضيافي.