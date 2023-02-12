MG’s biggest market, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues to see sales rise to over 30,027 units

The brand registered its highest market share of 8.2% in the Sultanate of Oman.

Middle East: MG Motor continues to rise up the rankings in the GCC’s top ten car manufacturers as the brand secured 6th position with an unprecedented sales performance in 2022. The year concluded with MG recording a remarkable 4.7 percent market share. With total sales of 57,506 units, the company’s achievements are particularly impressive considering the competition it faces from rising Chinese brands in the GCC market.

This remarkable milestone could not have been achieved without the exceptional support from MG’s dealer network and the aggressive expansion plans the brand has implemented. As a result, the brand now has a total of 49 showrooms in the region, currently open, with 6 new showrooms penciled for opening in H1 2023. The brand has always focused on ensuring the highest standard of customer service, with 4 new facilities opening in H1 of 2023, being added to the 64 state-of-the-art facilities already used by our customers.

MG continues with its double-digit growth ever since it kicked off its operations in the Middle East region, as such increasing the brand’s sales by 40%. Now, the brand is one of the top 6 Automotive brands in the region and MG continues to lead with large increases in market shares across the GCC. With MG5 and MGZS being the best-performing models across the year. Customers have shown their appreciation of the British-born brand’s products.

Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Motor’s Middle East operations, commented: “MG has recorded another year of extraordinary growth in the region despite the ambitious goals we have set for ourselves and the slew of new competitors. The growing awareness, popularity and desire for the MG brand has been really evident as we have maximized accessibility to the brand for customers across our nine markets, and as we look to introduce two new markets in Q1 of this year.”

Mr Mohsin Hani Al Bahrani, CEO, MHD ACERE, said “It has been a tremendous performance by MG in the region and my hearty congratulations to the team. We are equally proud that Oman has been a significant contributor to this growth story. With the highest market share growth of 8.2%, MG today stands as the 2nd largest car brand in Oman. We are confident this momentum will continue in to 2023”.

Furthermore, MG will continue to enhance its services as it tends to its customer’s needs, while its 10 years / unlimited km warranty on all models, combined with exceptional offers available to new and current customers, will ensure complete peace of mind.

About MG:

MG is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards and achievements throughout the past 98 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car club in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Top 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.

To know more, visit: https://www.mg-om.com/

About MHD ACERE

MHD ACERE [Automotive, Construction Equipment and Renewable Energy] is one of the largest and most successful privately owned business conglomerates in the Sultanate of Oman and the Gulf region. It boasts of a diversified portfolio of products and services and brand partnerships from across the continents and is the exclusive distributor of some of the finest automotive brands in the world.

To know more, visit: https://mhdacere.com/