Cyberster design a co-creation of customers and design experts

Strong performance delivers full range of 800km and 0-100km/h in three seconds

Middle East: MG Motor has confirmed that the British-born brand will manufacture a production version of its cutting-edge, fully-electric Cyberster concept car by issuing teaser images of the stylish new model. Developed as a co-creation between both customers and MG, and first showcased in 2021, the Cyberster is a two-door, two-seater sports car that blends MG’s brand heritage with its future plans.

The Cyberster was developed by the renowned SAIC Design Centre, and takes inspiration from the classic MGB Roadster. The Cyberster has a futuristic exterior look, with its characteristics of youthfulness, sharpness and boldness emphasised in several ways. At the front the design highlight is the headlights, which are complemented by the slim grille and scissor doors. The taillight design, taking cues from modern art and the Union Flag, gives the rear of the car a distinct look and feel, while the upturned duck tail maximises the car’s aerodynamic capabilities.

Spearheaded by the Global Executive Director of SAIC Design Centre, Shao Jingfeng, the objective of the project was to introduce a new roadster sports car and a personalised lifestyle car experience. This was enabled through MG’s founding of a first-of-its-kind co-creation organisation. Taking into the design’s account the opinion of users and expert designers, 25 major elements and 97 sub-elements within the car were co-created, taking customer engagement and personalisation to a new level.

Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Middle East, commented: “It has always been in our plans to bring the brand’s strong British heritage and classic two-door sports design back with a modern twist; and the Cyberster does just that. What started off as a concept car, has now become a reality. This two-door sports car will bridge the gap between our rich history and our progress towards the future of mobility. It thrills me to know there’s a demand from our customers for MG’s classic designs and I look forward to bringing this model to the region once it’s ready.”

First unveiled in 2021, the Cyberster is set to offer a range of around 800km and a 0-100 km/h time of less than three seconds. The car will feature 5G interconnectivity and an e-sports cockpit, created through a collaboration between MG and Bilibili e-sports. Further details will be revealed in due course.