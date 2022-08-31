DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- MetricStream, the global market leader of integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), will be speaking and exhibiting at the 3rd Cybersecurity Innovation Series (CSIS) in Dubai on September 6 and 7, 2022, demonstrating how business leaders can proactively protect their organizations from cyber risk.

Sudeep Chatterjee, General Manager, Middle East, and India, MetricStream, will speak on the importance of Setting Up a 360-degree IT and Cyber Risk Management Process. He will elaborate on the current trends in cyber risk management, how modern technologies and an integrated approach empower organizations to manage risk more proactively and turn risks into a strategic advantage. Sudeep will share key insights curated from thousands of customer implementations in a variety of highly regulated industries.

“Most organizations are challenged by managing risk in a siloed approach that commonly ignores the overall implications of risk. This is a result of not leveraging technology that clearly demonstrates the potential loss of a single cyber incident across many vectors - regulatory fines, brand damage, financial implications, to name a few,” said Sudeep Chatterjee, General Manager, Middle East, and India, MetricStream. “The key to effective risk mitigation is to stop playing defense. This means integrating various elements of governance, risk, compliance, and IT into a unified strategy.”

MetricStream team will also be leading a Focused Round Table session on the first day - Top Challenges in Cyber Risk Management and Current Best Practices. The session will highlight customer success stories in the energy, insurance, manufacturing, banking, and financial sectors, and how have they benefited from MetricStream’s state-of-the-art platform. The discussion will also focus on the emerging challenges that cyber risk professionals face today.

With today’s rapid digitization and the increase in sophistication and volume of cyber incidents, organizations have been caught off guard and can no longer count on a reactive approach to managing risk. Additionally, ensuring compliance with industry frameworks and government mandates have become even more complex. Most organizations in UAE still follow a siloed and reactive risk management practice. It is critical to understand the interconnectedness of risk and pursue a more strategic method of monitoring, reporting, and responding.

