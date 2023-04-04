Dubai, United Arab Emirates: MetaEngine, a leading global technology company with over two decades of experience in gaming infrastructure and deployment, has announced the launch of its latest venture, MetaStudios in the UAE- the perfect combination of a game and Metaverse development studio. Led by the visionary CEO Kapil Dhiman, with over a decade of experience in the field, MetaStudios is a powerful force in the gaming and Metaverse industry, serving as a platform to help brands enter the web3 and Metaverse world.

MetaStudio’s passion for innovation, creativity, and community-building is reflected in their ultimate goal to redefine the boundaries of what's possible in the gaming and metaverse industry. As they enter the market, MetaStudios is poised to bring a new level of immersion and engagement to the virtual world, creating unforgettable experiences for gamers and brands alike.

MetaStudios aims to address scalability challenges, high customer acquisition costs, interoperability, and focus on creating the X-factor. The team's expertise in Game Building, Blockchain Integrations, Metaverse Infrastructure Development, and Go-to-Market strategies, backed by strong consulting and advisory skills, aims to provide a comprehensive solution.

MetaStudios embarks on a journey to bring their passion for innovation, creativity, and community-building to this rapidly evolving industry. According to a PwC survey, 82% of executives expect the Metaverse to be part of their business activities in the next three years, and MetaStudios is excited to be at the forefront of this trend.

Expressing his excitement over the launch, Kapil Dhiman, CEO of MetaStudios said "MetaStudios is more than just a gaming and Metaverse development studio; it's a vision for a more connected and inclusive future. We are excited to bring our passion for innovation, creativity, and community-building to this rapidly evolving industry. With MetaStudios, the possibilities are limitless."

Get ready to dive into a whole new world of immersive and unforgettable experiences with MetaStudios, as they embark on the journey to revolutionize the Metaverse space and redefine the gaming industry.

-Ends-

About MetaStudios:

MetaStudios is a cutting-edge gaming and Metaverse development studio focused on innovation and immersive experiences. With a team of experts in Art, design, and programming, MetaStudios pushes the boundaries of what's possible in the industry to define the future of the Metaverse.

About MetaEngine:

MetaEngine is a cloud-based game development platform with over 20 years of expertise in gaming infrastructure development and deployment. The platform enables developers from anywhere in the world to collaborate on game creation in real time, cutting development time by half. It provides blockchain integration for game and item purchases, NFT minting, and staking. MetaEngine's decentralized publishing platform allows developers to publish their games on a wide variety of servers located anywhere in the world, without regional or country restrictions. The platform also offers functionality to help guilds with the creation and management of their memberships, analytics, custom guild wallets, and other DeFi features.

For more info, please contact

Hari Govindarajan,

Luna PR

Email: hari@lunapr.io