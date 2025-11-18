Abu Dhabi, UAE: MERED, the award-winning real estate developer, has sold out all pre-launch units of Riviera Residences, designed by world-renowned architects Herzog & de Meuron. Launched in an exclusive gala on Al Reem Island, the resort-style residential community is now one of Abu Dhabi’s most sought-after addresses.

The opening gala, attended by high-profile investors, architects from Herzog & de Meuron, industry leaders, diplomatic officials, as well as representatives from Abu Dhabi government institutions. The turnout reflects the impact of the new landmark development, by MERED and the authors of 21st-century architecture, and its role in Al Reem’s development as the heart of Abu Dhabi. The event also marked the first off-plan unit registration for Riviera Residences within the ADGM system, a milestone that underscores the high demand for Al Reem Island’s premium waterfront properties.

Herzog & de Meuron’s design draws inspiration from Abu Dhabi’s pearl-diving heritage, with façades that shimmer with natural light, giving the community a presence that is both contemporary and deeply rooted in local culture. The newest jewel of Al Reem Island has over 400 elegantly designed apartments and 11 exclusive villas, including sky villas, ocean villas, and a penthouse.

Nature is at the heart of the development, with landscaped gardens, towering trees, and serene green spaces creating a lush oasis. Residents will enjoy a collection of world-class amenities, including four stunning swimming pools, a state-of-the-art fitness center, dedicated indoor and outdoor yoga areas, wellness spaces, a padel court, table tennis, and an ice bath. Indoor and outdoor lounges with fireplaces and family areas provide spaces for relaxation, leisure, and socializing. Riviera Residences will also feature one of the region’s most luxurious promenades, lined with greenery and home to cafés, fine dining, and boutique retail, all overlooking the sea and Al Reem skyline, with easy access to the island’s pristine beaches.

Michael Belton, CEO of MERED, commented: “The future is born. From Abu Dhabi to the world, Riviera Residences is a development that can stand alongside the best global projects. With Herzog & de Meuron, we’ve created a community that offers quality of life, good returns, and a strong sense of place for residents and the city. The capital is now a global hub for premium residences, and we are proud to play a role in that milestone.”

At the opening gala, MERED’s CEO, Michael Belton, expressed significant gratitude to the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and Abu Dhabi Municipality for their continued support and guidance throughout the developer’s journey.

Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital, is home to more than 17,800 millionaires, reflecting the city’s growing status as a hub for high-net-worth individuals seeking premium residential properties. Riviera Residences contributes to the expanding waterfront market, offering a thoughtfully designed vertical community. Its strategic location, architectural quality, and lifestyle-focused amenities make it an attractive option for both local and international buyers seeking a home and a lasting investment.

Sales enquiries and private viewing appointments are available through MERED’s authorised sales partners. For more information about MERED and its projects, visit https://mered.ae and follow their updates on Instagram.

With all pre-launch units now sold out, MERED will open the next release in the coming days. Interested buyers are encouraged to register their interest directly with MERED’s sales team for priority updates.

About MERED:

MERED is an international real estate developer pioneering a new era of luxury living. The brand fosters strong partnerships with top-tier architects, contractors, and service providers, sharing a commitment to their values and creating immersive lifestyle experiences, fusing automotive, yachting, wellness, elite sports, and fashion into high-energy, ultra-luxury communities. Its international team of visionary experts, driven by strategic cooperation, develops the real estate sector scout for a revolutionary branded residence concept, to transform urban living and set new benchmarks in the International real estate sector.