Dubai, UAE – In a groundbreaking collaboration that unites the fields of high-performance sports and world-class real estate development, MERED, the award-winning international real estate developer, has signed a landmark partnership with HCM, a leading sports management agency representing elite global football players.

Mered is renowned for high-value real estate projects that embody the same principles of ambition, precision, and global influence found in elite sports. HCM has an extensive network of over 250 elite football players, including stars such as Viktor Gyökeres (Sporting CP), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid), and Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United).

“This partnership is more than an alliance; it’s a statement of intent. Through our partnership with HCM, we’re proud to integrate our premium developments with the best in global sports, contributing to Dubai’s growing reputation as a hub for both industries,” said Michael Belton, CEO at MERED. “Just as elite athletes set new benchmarks in their fields, we are committed to redefining real estate standards through visionary design, and a commitment to excellence.”

The partnership will see elite sports professionals actively engaged in key real estate launches and branding initiatives, enhancing the marketability and global appeal of MERED’s developments, such as ICONIC Residences Design by Pininfarina. This initiative strengthens the company’s positioning among investors seeking properties that reflect the highest standards of quality.

"HCM represents some of the world’s most successful and influential athletes, individuals who understand the value of peak performance, discipline, and strategic growth,” said Hasan Cetinkaya, General Manager, HCM. “Partnering with MERED allows us to merge these principles with high-end real estate development, creating a collaboration that speaks to a unique global audience of visionaries, investors, and industry leaders.”

The UAE remains one of the most sought-after destinations for real estate investment, drawing high-net-worth individuals and investors from Europe, North America, and beyond. With the country’s residential real estate market expected to exceed $16 billion in 2025, MERED and HCM’s partnership contributes to the sector's growth and reaffirms Dubai as a hub for innovation and opportunity.

About MERED

MERED is an international real estate developer pioneering a new era of luxury living. The brand fosters strong partnerships with top-tier architects, contractors, and service providers, sharing a commitment to their values and creating immersive lifestyle experiences, fusing automotive, yachting, wellness, elite sports, and fashion into high-energy, ultra-luxury communities. Its international team of visionary experts, driven by strategic cooperation, develops the real estate sector scout for a revolutionary branded residence concept, to transform urban living and set new benchmarks in the International real estate sector.

About HCM

HCM is an exclusive boutique agency for world-class football players. The Dubai-based company operates worldwide and represents Viktor Gyökeres, Frenkie De Jong & Antonio Rüdiger as well as almost 150 international players. Their work focuses on strategic career advice - on and off the pitch in the area of marketing. In addition to working with international elite clubs, HCM also deals with sporting issues and works with the best doctors, physiotherapists, athletic trainers and nutritionists worldwide. Founder and Managing Director Hasan Cetinkaya has always aspired to be one of the best with his agency.