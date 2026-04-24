Dubai, UAE – MERED brought together leading brokers and Emirati visual artist Faris Al-Hammadi for a live art activation at ICONIC Residences Design by Pininfarina, turning the construction site into a setting where architecture and art could be experienced side by side. The invitation-only session took place within the tower itself, giving participants a direct view of key UAE landmarks, Palm Jumeirah, Bluewaters with Ain Dubai, Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab and Marsa Al Arab, which became the focus of the artistic activity.

Faris Al-Hammadi, an ambassador of the Yas Association for Culture, Art and Theatre, led the session through his practice in oil portraiture and live drawing. His work brings together heritage and contemporary art, using techniques that were refined in Florence, Italy. He has been commissioned for several national institutions, including the Crown Prince’s Court, the Central Bank of the UAE, and the Ministries of Finance, Justice, and Health. He is also the founder of Faris Al Hammadi Fine Arts Studio, where he works as an art consultant and certified trainer, supporting emerging talent in the UAE.

Speaking during the activation, Faris Al-Hammadi said, “Art and architecture share a common purpose, they invite us to look beyond the surface and discover deeper meaning in what surrounds us. From this tower, the views of the Burj Al Arab and Marsa Al Arab stand as testaments to what human imagination can achieve when it has the freedom to go further. It is a privilege to contribute to that spirit, to place a brushstroke within a structure that is itself a work of art.”

Under his supervision, brokers created beautiful artwork inspired by the view from the residences, capturing the seascape and skyline as seen from ICONIC Residences. As part of the experience, guests were also invited to write personal messages on a wall for future residents, celebrating the UAE's resilience, its unmatched opportunities, and its deep sense of community. The activation also included a guided walkthrough of the development, which will feature 310 premium apartments and a signature two-level penthouse.

Michael Belton, CEO at MERED, commented: “Great design is rooted in art. That's why we work with Pininfarina, one of the greatest names in design the world has ever known, and it's why we built this activation this way. Art changes how people experience a space, and that's ultimately what you want to achieve in real estate. In this case, it turned a walkthrough into something personal and powerful. We didn't want guests to only leave with a set of facts about ICONIC Residences, we wanted them to feel a part of it.”

ICONIC Residences offers true Pininfarina experience, fully furnished apartments with interiors designed by Pininfarina that extend the design language into a beautiful living environment are available as an exclusive option. The development sits within Dubai’s luxury residential segment, targeting buyers seeking turnkey branded homes defined by design continuity and premium specifications.

As of March 2026, the tower has reached approximately 130 metres in height, with construction progressing to Level 26. Mechanical, electrical, and plumbing works are surpassed on the first technical floor, while residential construction continues across multiple levels. Interior materials have been scheduled ahead of the next phase of fit-out, with MERED’s in-house quality control team overseeing progress.

The event reflects MERED’s continued commitment to the UAE’s values of progress, innovation, and community, with these principles consistently shaping its work across developments.

For more information on MERED and its developments, visit mered.ae.

About MERED:

MERED is an international real estate developer pioneering a new era of luxury living. The brand fosters strong partnerships with top-tier architects, contractors, and service providers, sharing a commitment to their values and create immersive lifestyle experiences, fusing automotive, yachting, wellness, elite sports, and fashion into high-energy, ultra-luxury communities. Its international team of visionary experts, driven by strategic cooperation, develops the real estate sector scout for a revolutionary branded residence concept, to transform urban living and set new benchmarks in the International real estate sector.