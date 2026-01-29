Abu Dhabi, UAE – MERED, the award-winning international real estate developer, has appointed Paris-based landscape architecture and urban planning practice Michel Desvigne Paysagiste (MDP) as landscape consultant for Riviera Residences, its landmark waterfront development on Al Reem Island, designed by world-renowned architects Herzog & de Meuron. This brings one of Europe’s most respected landscape studios to Abu Dhabi and marks a key construction milestone in one of the capital’s most anticipated residential projects.

Founded by Michel Desvigne, MDP is internationally recognised for its rigorous, long-term approach to landscape design, with projects spanning more than 35 countries and developed in close collaboration with leading architects, public institutions, and cultural bodies. The practice is known for shaping landscapes that evolve, prioritising spatial clarity, natural systems, and a strong relationship between architecture and public space. Paris’ National Museum of Modern Art even acquired certain MDP drawings and models. For Riviera Residences, MDP will develop a landscape strategy that supports MERED’s vision of a refined waterfront sanctuary, balancing structure and openness while responding to the climate, scale, and social life of Al Reem Island.

Michael Belton, CEO of MERED, added: “MDP’s work is defined by depth, patience, and an understanding of how places evolve over decades. Partnering with them represents an important step for Riviera Residences as we progress in its construction. Their approach strengthens the project’s design depth and reinforces our focus on quality of life, identity, and longevity. Landscape is central to how residents will experience this development, and MDP brings the rigour and sensitivity required to shape a waterfront community of lasting significance.”

Michel Desvigne, Founder and Principal at MDP, said: “Riviera Residences offers an opportunity to think about landscape as a lasting framework that structures daily life, movement, and long-term spatial character. Our role is to shape outdoor environments that mature over time, respond to climate and context, and establish a strong relationship between architecture, water, and public space within Abu Dhabi’s urban fabric.”

Located on Al Reem Island within Abu Dhabi Global Market, Riviera Residences sits at the heart of one of the capital’s most dynamic districts. Quality housing, access to healthcare and education, global connectivity, and a stable, tax-efficient environment have positioned Abu Dhabi as one of the top destinations for the ultra-wealthy. HNWIs view the capital as a long-term home for global wealth, increasing demand for thoughtfully designed residential communities.

Envisioned as a lush sanctuary within the city, Riviera Residences will comprise more than 400 apartments and 11 exclusive villas, including sky villas, ocean villas, and a penthouse. The development blends contemporary architecture with references to Abu Dhabi’s pearl-diving heritage, expressed through mother-of-pearl façades, refined interiors, and carefully curated amenities. Residents will have access to multiple swimming pools, wellness and fitness facilities, indoor and outdoor yoga spaces, sports courts, family areas, and a waterfront promenade with cafés and dining overlooking the Azure Lagoon and Saadiyat Island.

Enabling works at Riviera Residences are now underway, with main construction set to follow. Once completed, the development will stand as a landmark waterfront address that brings together architecture, landscape, and long-term residential value on Abu Dhabi’s evolving shoreline.

For more information about MERED and its projects, visit https://mered.ae and follow their updates on Instagram.

About MERED:

MERED is an international real estate developer pioneering a new era of luxury living. The brand fosters strong partnerships with top-tier architects, contractors, and service providers, sharing a commitment to their values and creating immersive lifestyle experiences, fusing automotive, yachting, wellness, elite sports, and fashion into high-energy, ultra-luxury communities. Its international team of visionary experts, driven by strategic cooperation, develops the real estate sector scout for a revolutionary branded residence concept, to transform urban living and set new benchmarks in the International real estate sector.

About MDP

MDP Michel Desvigne Paysagiste is a landscape architect and urban planning firm based in the heart of Paris. For thirty years, it has been working in the field, developing its approach and research, often in collaboration with public institutions, as well as with prestigious international architectural firms. The projects MDP has taken on range from the planning and development of gardens and public spaces to that of vaster urban and regional territories. By their very nature, linked to the passing of time, these projects sometimes take decades to develop, requiring the application of inventive and collaborative long-term strategies.