Dubai – Mercer, a global leader in redefining the world of work and a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), announced that it reached an agreement to acquire The Talent Enterprise (TTE), a leading psychometric and talent assessment technology company based in the United Arab Emirates. Subject to regulatory approval, the acquisition will expand Mercer’s workforce and HR transformation capabilities, at a time when businesses are growing their workforces and need skilled talent.



The Talent Enterprise provides progressive and powerful talent assessment tools and capability development solutions that enable organizations to make critical people decisions. With a team of more than 55 organizational psychologists, human capital, data science and technology experts, their services range from career guidance and recruitment to talent management and succession planning and workplace well-being.



Through the acquisition of The Talent Enterprise, Mercer will expand its ability to help clients shape their recruitment, high potential identification and coaching, along with leadership development and succession processes through the use of proprietary assessment tools and platforms.



“The Talent Enterprise’s suite of services and insights are critically important to organizations today, many of which are pursuing workforce transformations and need people development, upskilling and reskilling tools to remain relevant and competitive,” said Tarek Lotfy, President, Mercer India, Middle East, and Africa.



David Jones, CEO for The Talent Enterprise, added “Along with my Co-Founders, Radhika Punshi and Gauri Gupta, I am thrilled by this significant milestone in our journey to offering enhanced technology-led talent solutions to our rapidly growing client base.



Through Mercer, we will be perfectly positioned to meet growing market demands, and empowered to offer the solutions that will attract, retain, and develop the best talent for our clients.”



Intrepid Investment Bankers acted as the strategic advisor, Clyde & Co acted as legal advisor and PwC Middle East acted as financial advisor to The Talent Enterprise in the transaction.



About Mercer

Mercer believes in building brighter futures by redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being. Mercer’s approximately 25,000 employees are based in 43 countries and the firm operates in 130 countries. Mercer is a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, with more than 85,000 colleagues and annual revenue of over $20 billion.



Through its market-leading businesses including Marsh, Guy Carpenter and Oliver Wyman, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment. For more information, visit mercer.com. Follow Mercer on LinkedIn and X.

About The Talent Enterprise

The Talent Enterprise is a global talent assessment technology company founded in Dubai in 2013 by David Jones, Radhika Punshi and Gauri Gupta; with a fast-expanding global network of offices and partners, working with over 250 clients across the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Europe. Inspired by a belief that the current methods of assessing human capital could be revolutionized by a new and integrated approach. It partners with policymakers, employers, and educators on aspects such as career guidance, employability and life skills, talent assessment, succession planning, leadership development and workplace wellbeing. By providing insights into the intricacies of behavior in individuals, teams and organizations, The Talent Enterprise helps them make critical people decisions through The Science of Behaviourmetry®, which blends contemporary psychometric tools and assessment solutions with the latest advances in artificial intelligence and data science; a concept pioneered by the company.



Lighthouse, by The Talent Enterprise, is the leading employee assessment technology platform that provides an unrivalled range of online psychometric tests, virtual assessment solutions and organizational surveys on a single integrated platform, delivering incredible data insights and customization. Lighthouse acts as an unrivalled totally customizable, “one-stop-shop” marketplace for assessments, delivering timely, immersive virtual test experience for its end-users and insightful, real-time data-analytics for its B2B clients and employers.



For all media inquiries contact:

Akshata Datar

Akshata.d@qcomms.ae

Duaa Ihlayyel

Duaa.I@qcomms.ae

