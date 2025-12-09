K2’s Lumo plans to operate the shuttles initially in Abu Dhabi with the option for more locations later

MB.OS Technology of the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the key enabler

Mercedes-Benz is also working on additional level 4 projects with other software technology leaders

Mercedes-Benz and Momenta are pioneering a new era of automated driving with the introduction of an SAE-Level 4 robotaxi experience. The car manufacturer along with its ADAS partner for China has just announced a driverless shuttle service using the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class. After a first test phase in Abu Dhabi, the partners intend a broader rollout of additional locations in other markets. Following this announcement, the first S-Class test vehicles will be deployed on the roads of Abu Dhabi, where local partner Lumo will be operating the future robotaxi fleet. Lumo is a subsidiary of technology company K2, which has received federal approval to begin operating autonomous vehicles in the UAE, with initial deployments starting in Abu Dhabi.

This initiative complements Mercedes-Benz's other SAE-Level 4 projects, some of which focus on the end-customer segment, while others explore commercial applications. All these engagements provide valuable data and experience.

“With a robotaxi S-Class, we raise the bar for automated mobility — always combining safety and comfort to set new standards for the industry and intelligent transportation worldwide. All our activities in that field underline Mercedes-Benz’s pioneering role in autonomous driving.”

Joerg Burzer, Chief Technology Officer, Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz is exploring further collaborations with industry-leading partners, leveraging its proprietary operating system MB.OS. For instance, Mercedes-Benz is exploring the future possibilities of an SAE-Level 4 robotaxi ecosystem based on Nvidia’s Drive AV platform to accelerate autonomous driving development. Mercedes-Benz and Nvidia also have a strong collaboration in the field of automated driving development. Building on its legacy of innovation, the new S-Class is the ideal vehicle for a chauffeured SAE-Level 4 experience, combining luxury, safety, and cutting-edge technology.

Mercedes-Benz has been the first international automaker to receive approval for SAE Level 4 automated driving tests on designated urban roads and highways in Beijing. These SAE-Level 4 tests explore advanced technologies in the development of automated driving soft- and hardware. The project studies multi-sensor perception in highly automated driving, verifying system performance under various conditions, and exploring the deep integration of perception. Again, Mercedes-Benz S-Class models serve as test vehicles, equipped with a sensor array specifically designed for the project, including LiDAR, radar sensors, and cameras.

Mercedes-Benz is the pioneer in automated driving and safety

Mercedes-Benz has consistently set benchmarks through numerous technical innovations since inventing the car in 1886. For example, Mercedes-Benz has offered advanced driver assistance systems (SAE-Level 2) in its vehicles for years. These systems simplify everyday driving by assisting with speed and distance control, steering, and lane changes. With the introduction of MB.OS and MB.DRIVE, even more advanced driver assistance systems like MB.DRIVE ASSIST PRO for seamless point-to-point navigation are now available in current models in some markets. In December 2021, Mercedes-Benz was the first car manufacturer worldwide to receive an internationally valid system approval for conditionally automated driving. DRIVE PILOT is the world's fastest SAE-Level 3 system, and in the next five years, Mercedes-Benz targets to offer a version capable of driving at speeds of 130 km/h.

Contact:

Matthias Struck, matthias.struck@mercedes-benz.com

Tobias Mueller, tobias.mueller@mercedes-benz.com

Further information about Mercedes-Benz is available at www.mercedes-benz.com and on our

LinkedIn channel under Mercedes-Benz AG | LinkedIn.

Press information and digital services for journalists and multipliers can be found on our

Mercedes-Benz Media online platform at media.mercedes-benz.com.

Mercedes-Benz AG at a glance

Mercedes‑Benz AG is part of the Mercedes‑Benz Group AG with a total of around 175,000 employees worldwide and is responsible for the global business of Mercedes‑Benz Cars and Mercedes‑Benz Vans. Ola Källenius is Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes‑Benz AG. The company focuses on the development, production and sales of passenger cars, vans and vehicle-related services. Furthermore, the company aspires to be the leader in the fields of electric mobility and vehicle software. The product portfolio comprises the Mercedes‑Benz brand with Mercedes‑AMG, Mercedes‑Maybach and G‑Class with their all-electric models as well as products of the smart brand. Mercedes‑Benz AG is one of the world's largest manufacturers of high-end passenger cars. In 2024 it sold around 2,4 million passenger cars and vans. In its two business segments, Mercedes‑Benz AG is continually expanding its worldwide production network with more than 30 production sites on four continents, while gearing itself to meet the requirements of electric mobility. At the same time, the company is constructing and extending its global battery production network on three continents. As sustainability is the guiding principle of the Mercedes‑Benz strategy and for the company itself, this means creating lasting value for all stakeholders: for customers, employees, investors, business partners and society as a whole. The basis for this is the sustainable business strategy of the Mercedes‑Benz Group. The company thus takes responsibility for the economic, ecological and social effects of its business activities and looks at the entire value chain.