Stuttgart/Dubai. Today at the Meydan Hotel in Dubai, Mercedes-Benz revealed Mercedes Benz Places | Binghatti – a new state-of-the-art venture to merge the worlds of automotive and architecture. The project breaks ground in Dubai this year when Mercedes-Benz joins forces with local real-estate developer Binghatti Properties to commence construction of Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti. This will take the form of a 65-storey residential tower that will deliver a holistic, connected, and desirable luxury living experience.

This visionary business venture underlines Mercedes-Benz’s strategy to strengthen its position as the world’s most desirable automotive brand. Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti will transfer the brand’s design DNA, emotion, and intelligence to branded residential living spaces.

“By launching Mercedes-Benz Places in Dubai, we are breaking new ground by seamlessly integrating the world of Mercedes-Benz into the living environments of our customers and prospects. Our collaboration with Binghatti Properties unites expertise and trust, pioneering a real-estate experience that embodies our shared passion for innovation.”



Eva Wiese, Head of Mercedes-Benz Customer Solutions

Luxury living and innovative mobility – the art of building a curated residential experience



At the heart of the Mercedes-Benz Places proposition is the creation of a truly unique living space that will drive fascination and desire. It will be a holistic ecosystem that will adapt to the needs of its residents and guests by providing access to a range of customer-centric living solutions. As a result, the residences will showcase mixed-use facilities comprising of restaurants, sports & wellness zones, lounges, non-automotive retail, exhibition spaces, and parking. Mercedes-Benz Places, in conjunction with local Mercedes-Benz subsidiaries, developers, and third-party providers, will deliver a spectrum of advanced and innovative mobility solutions. These will include EV charging, smart mobility apps, ride-hailing, bike and scooter sharing, chauffeur services and automated valet parking. Added together, these features will set new standards for intelligent and luxury living by offering individualised homes that are unmistakably “Mercedes-Benz”.

“We are profoundly excited to be working with Mercedes-Benz to develop the new Mercedes-Benz Places in Dubai. Our aim is to create an unmatched experience of living for residents and guests from all over the world. Mercedes-Benz Places will capture the spirit of elevated living that is inherent within the Binghatti brand identity, creating an iconic project manifesting timeless design and elegance.”

Muhammad BinGhatti, CEO, Binghatti Properties

From automotive to architecture – translating the design philosophy of Sensual Purity



Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti is characterised by its distinctive elliptical exterior, reminiscent of the flowing lines on a host of ultra-modern Mercedes-Benz cars. These include the futuristic VISION EQXX, the high-performance Vision One-Eleven and the Concept CLA Class unveiled at IAA Mobility 2023. Rising to 341 metres (1,118 feet), the hyper-tower is located in the heart of the city with uninterrupted views of the world-famous Burj Khalifa, in the prime location of Downtown Dubai.

“Iconic design is what we are striving for. We want to create something that stands out and makes a strong statement. This is what we have done for Mercedes-Benz Places in Dubai. We have taken our unique design philosophy of Sensual Purity beyond automotive and shaped an iconic landmark. It looks very different, unique, and futuristic and it will be associated with the design, technology, and luxury appeal that are trademarks of every Mercedes-Benz.”



Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer, Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Design details – the key sections of the tower



Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti compromises a collection of 150 residences, consisting of a carefully balanced selection of two- to four-bedroom units and five penthouses. Each residence has been meticulously crafted to intensify the desirable brand experience. The tower is composed of three main elements, starting with the core and its horizontal structuring of the balconies. The second element is the adjoining lamella structure with its dynamic lines. It encompasses the entire volume of the tower like a frame, and thus contributes to the overall appearance of the building. The third element is the closed southern façade, which is characterised by its cladding. Its visually striking design is not only functional but also a significant contributor to the tower’s overall identity. Not only does the cladding provide shading from the peak summer sun, it also contributes to the building’s energy efficiency through the integration of photovoltaics. Generous floor-to-ceiling glazing allows the interior and exterior to merge into a single entity, creating a space that seamlessly melds architecture and nature. Finally, the building features the highest-quality components, igniting a minimalistic yet welcoming feel that is both modern and timeless. For Mercedes-Benz, the goal has been to create balanced proportions through clear graphics, rather than through addition of disparate design features. Using strategically placed elements that lend both optical “surprises” as well as functional elements, the design of Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti will provide a unique living experience for residents.

It's all in the name – the role of branded real estate



The engagement of Mercedes-Benz in branded real estate is in line with the company’s commitment to providing holistic brand experiences. By moving into branded real estate, Mercedes-Benz is pursuing its vision of tomorrow’s mobility beyond automotive. It also goes beyond merely connecting people and places to creating entirely new ones. Starting with Mercedes-Benz Places in Dubai, branded residences of this type will enable the company to create additional touchpoints for its customers. Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti will also provide investors with a sense of security and trust in the quality of the apartments and services available.

“The creation of this unique living space in Dubai is a celebration of the evolution and heritage of both brands. Working together, we will create something remarkable – a sophisticated living space that mixes iconic design, emotion, and innovation into a phenomenal architectural form.”



Muhammad BinGhatti, CEO, Binghatti Properties



