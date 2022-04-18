To spread the true message of the holy month of Ramadan , Mercato hosted an Iftar for children of determination from “Senses – Residential & Day Care Center for rehabilitation in Dubai”.



The Iftar, which was attended by 25 kids and volunteers at Shake Shack Mercato, is part of several community initiatives being organized by Mercato in line with the corporate social responsibility of the company .

Nisreen Boustani, PR and Corporate Communication Manager said: “Ramadan is a time of giving and sharing our blessings with other people specially those who need it.

It was a great experience seeing these children relishing this momentous event with us, Mercato is committed to building partnerships with the local community, and community Iftars highlight the spirit of sharing and caring that marks the Holy Month of Ramadan, our objective is to put a smile on the faces of those in need, to simply make them feel part of our society. “

A delicious Iftar was prepared for the children and they received gifts and special arrangements to have some fun and put a smile on their faces .

Mercato’s initiative confirmed its commitment to its core values of respect and integrity demonstrated by the desire of “giving back” to the community.

-Ends-