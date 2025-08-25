The company has secured funding from a group of investors, including participation from Merak Capital, to accelerate game development, strengthen technical infrastructure, and expand LiveOps and B2B services tailored for the MENA region

Merak Capital’s participation underscores its support for Saudi creativity on the global stage and aligns with the Kingdom’s ambition to become a world-class gaming hub.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Spoilz, a Saudi game development company known for its fun-focused and culturally resonant titles, has secured investment with participation from Merak Capital, Impact46, and other investors. The funding will enable Spoilz to expand its development and LiveOps capabilities, support the creation of globally competitive mobile games, and attract top gaming talent in the Kingdom.

Founded in 2020 by Musab Almalki, Spoilz has become a rising force in the regional gaming scene by delivering bite‑sized, immersive experiences for casual players and expanding from mobile into PC, console, and smart TVs. From viral runners like Climb Up #3D and #Break 'Em All to the chart‑topping word game Last Letter, Spoilz continues to blend cultural relevance with global appeal.

In addition to its original titles, Spoilz offers B2B and LiveOps services tailored for the MENA region and institutional partners across education, innovation, and entertainment—covering market analysis, UI/UX, localization, and player‑engagement strategies. Powered by AI‑enhanced development pipelines and cross‑device infrastructure, this dual‑track approach positions the studio as both a content creator and a service provider capable of personalizing experiences and scaling IP across platforms.

"This investment is a major leap forward for Spoilz," said Musab Almalki, CEO and Founder of the company. "We’re building more than games, we're building experiences that connect with everyday players while reflecting the creativity and identity of our region. With Merak Capital’s support, we’ll be able to level up our development pipeline, grow our LiveOps offering, and bring Saudi-born mobile games to the world stage."

The investment in Spoilz reflects Merak Capital’s broader commitment to advancing the gaming industry in Saudi Arabia through its dedicated gaming fund, launched to accelerate the growth of local studios and interactive content creators. With a focus on culturally rooted IPs and globally scalable titles, the fund aims to empower the next generation of Saudi game developers and position the Kingdom as a leader in the global gaming economy. By backing agile companies like Spoilz, Merak is not only fueling innovation but also helping to shape a vibrant, self-sustaining gaming ecosystem in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Abdulelah Alshareef, Vice President of Venture Capital at Merak Capital, said:

"Our investment in Spoilz affirms Merak Capital’s confidence in the ability of Saudi creativity to compete globally. We believe that Spoilz is a model of innovation and ambition that will contribute to strengthening the Kingdom’s position as a global hub for gaming."

As Saudi Arabia continues to invest in gaming as a pillar of its digital economy, Spoilz represents the kind of forward-thinking, homegrown innovation that can help shape the future of mobile entertainment in the region and beyond.

About Spoilz

Founded in 2020 by CEO Musab Almalki, Spoilz is a Saudi-born game company creating culturally resonant, fast-to-fun experiences for global audiences. With over 2 million players engaged worldwide and titles like Last Letter topping charts, Spoilz is evolving from mobile-first into a multi-platform entertainment company. The studio is dedicated to building world-class IP, nurturing regional talent, and expanding the reach of Saudi creativity on the global stage.

About Merak Capital

Merak Capital is an investment firm focused on technology opportunities across multiple stages and industries. Merak is built on deep technological research and understanding, staying at the forefront of digital trends, and finding investment opportunities aligned with adoption cycles from different sectors, locally, regionally, and globally. The firm aims to partner with the builders of tomorrow in leading technological transformations, unlocking new markets and opportunities for growth, where innovation, fueled by the entrepreneurial spirit, shapes our future.