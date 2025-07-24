Dubai: Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has launched a new phase of its Nad Al Sheba Gardens development, adding 201 high-end villas and townhouses to the popular gated community.

Reflecting Meraas’ commitment to the growth and timely delivery of residential projects that offer peaceful family living within a tranquil, nature-inspired setting, the new phase includes a diverse range of residences, spanning spacious 4-bedroom and 5-bedroom villas, and premium 6- and 7-bedroom villas set across two floors, together with sophisticated 3-bedroom townhouses.

Building on the success of Nad Al Sheba Gardens’ earlier phases, the new collection of villas with sleek finishes seamlessly merges style and practicality. Contemporary designs, clean lines, and natural materials accentuate welcoming, light-filled interiors. Signature architectural details include stone accents, metallic tones, and panoramic windows.

With sweeping views of Nad Al Sheba Gardens’ verdant landscapes and its pristine water lagoon, the villas combine spacious, open-plan layouts with soaring double-height ceilings, striking a balance between elegance, comfort, and modern living.

Designed to provide unparalleled living experiences, particularly for families who enjoy nature, the expansive 6- and 7-bedroom villas are situated around Nad Al Sheba Gardens’ popular green spaces, Central Park and Spine Park, with residents also enjoying pool views.

Spanning three floors, the 7-bedroom villas feature formal and family living areas, a spacious dining room, a show kitchen, a study, and a guest bedroom, among other amenities. Four en-suite bedrooms and a family room are on the first floor, while the second floor hosts a master suite with a spacious walk-in wardrobe and another en-suite bedroom, along with a generous terrace.

One of Nad Al Sheba Gardens’ main appeals is its commitment to family-friendly amenities and focus on well-maintained natural spaces. As such, a children’s play zone, designed to be both safe and fun, is surrounded by lush greenery, providing families with the ideal environment to unwind while their little ones explore and enjoy.

With its water features and communal seating that merge natural beauty with modern design, the thoughtfully landscaped Central Park helps to foster a strong sense of community. At the same time, residents can access the picturesque lagoons and landscaped areas directly from their gardens.

As one of Dubai’s most premium residential communities, Nad Al Sheba Gardens is home to a wide range of year-round facilities with opportunities for leisure, fitness, and relaxation. Walkable streets, cycling and running tracks, a multi-sports court, a wave pool, a yoga lawn, and a neighbourhood farm exemplify its holistic appeal. A top-tier school within walking distance deepens its appeal as a place where families can settle, live, and thrive.

A recent addition to the nearby area, Nad Al Sheba Gardens Mall is a retail and lifestyle destination featuring a variety of stores, including Waitrose, diverse food venues, a nursery, and health and fitness services. Designed to be a vibrant place to enjoy meaningful connections, convenient shopping trips, and more, it reflects Nad Al Sheba Gardens’ proposition as an inclusive, accessible, and desirable residential district.

Conveniently located close to Dubai's Downtown District, with links to major highways and roads, Nad Al Sheba Gardens has proven to be popular with residents seeking a convenient and peaceful escape from the city’s hustle and bustle while also enjoying easy connectivity to the emirate’s world-famous collection of landmarks, shopping malls, dining hubs, and more.

In line with Dubai’s reputation as a global real estate destination, Meraas’ diverse portfolio of master developments, land holdings, and properties includes iconic destinations such as Port de La Mer, Bluewaters Residences, City Walk Residences, Nikki Beach Residences, and BVLGARI Residences. Meraas prioritises sophistication and innovation to deliver exceptional residential experiences for a worldwide clientele.

About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is a member of Dubai Holding and is one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, offering a diverse range of residential communities as well as a robust land sales portfolio across unique and highly sought-after locations. Combining the long-standing experience and expertise of Meraas, Nakheel, Meydan and Dubai Properties, the portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project and facilities management. Each development is built to sell, offering a unique opportunity to be a part of Dubai's vibrant future. Residents living in its developments can enjoy unique and attractive lifestyle opportunities to meet the evolving needs.

Meraas plays a key role in developing communities that foster creative urban culture and represent some of Dubai’s most sought-after locations. Residential communities of Meraas include the prestigious Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters Residences, Nikki Beach Residences, City Walk Residences, Central Park at City Walk, Cherrywoods, Port de La Mer and Villa Amalfi.

Nakheel’s landmark projects form an impressive portfolio of master communities that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s master developments include Palm Jebel Ali, Dubai Islands and the iconic Palm Jumeirah, spanning 15,000 hectares and accommodating nearly 740,000 people.

Meydan is the visionary concept of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai. Its portfolio includes Mohammed Bin Rashid City, District One and the Canal Front Residences.

Dubai Properties is responsible for some of the most iconic property developments and destinations in Dubai, including Business Bay and Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) – the world’s first single-phase, 40-tower residential development. Its residential communities in Dubailand include The Villa, Al Waha, Serena, Villanova, Mudon and Remraam, while projects around the Dubai Creek within Jaddaf Waterfront include Dubai Wharf and Manazel Al Khor.