Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Meraas, part of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has announced the launch of Crestlane 4 and Crestlane 5, introducing 360 new premium residences to City Walk and further advancing the district’s evolution as one of Dubai’s most contemporary urban neighbourhoods.

The new phases follow the strong market response to earlier releases and expand Crestlane’s distinctive expression of modern, design-led living. Each phase comprises two mid-rise towers set around landscaped green spaces, flowing water features and open views towards the Dubai skyline. Crestlane 4 will include 201 residences, while Crestlane 5 will offer 159 homes, featuring a curated selection of one- to four-bedroom apartments, exclusive double-height Special Units, and spacious four-bedroom park duplexes with private terraces that allow for seamless indoor–outdoor living.

Commenting on the launch, Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “Crestlane 4 and 5 represent a significant step forward in the continued evolution of City Walk as one of Dubai’s most contemporary and design-led neighbourhoods. The strong demand we have seen reflects a growing preference for modern urban living where community, connectivity and crafted design come together. These new phases reaffirm Meraas’ commitment to shaping exceptional places that elevate daily life and set new standards for thoughtful, experience-driven residential environments.”

Crestlane’s newest phases continue the development’s masterplan vision, where water, wellness and community shape daily life. Residents will have access to a range of curated lifestyle and leisure experiences, including an overwater wellness centre, movement and training studios, collaborative workspaces, lounges and social areas, as well as landscaped jogging paths, cycling lanes, sports courts, resort-style pools, sun terraces and a network of thoughtfully designed children’s play spaces.

Reflecting Meraas’ focus on crafted, human-centred design, Crestlane 4 and 5 combine contemporary architectural lines with warm materials, generous natural light and layouts that offer a considered balance of privacy and openness. Details such as the elevated drop-off experience and double-height lobbies further express the development’s refined approach to modern living.

Situated at the heart of the city, City Walk Crestlane provides immediate access to Dubai’s key destinations, including Downtown Dubai, DIFC, Jumeirah Beach, Sheikh Zayed Road and Dubai International Airport. This connectivity, coupled with the district’s vibrant mix of retail, dining and lifestyle experiences, reinforces City Walk’s position as one of Dubai’s most desirable addresses for residents and investors seeking modern, design-led living in an urban setting.

With its crafted architecture, elevated amenities and central city location, Crestlane 4 and 5 continue to shape the future of contemporary living within one of Dubai’s most recognisable lifestyle communities.

About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is the region’s leading integrated master developer within Dubai Holding’s diversified portfolio. With over 30 years of collective development experience, it combines the heritage and innovation of Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties to shape Dubai's urban landscape and coastline through iconic destinations that reinforce the emirate's status as a global hub for real estate investment.

Its portfolio is home to over 1.2 million residents across Dubai’s most sought-after locations, delivering value through master planning, development, strategic land sales and asset management, in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to support sustainable, long-term growth.

Nakheel delivers visionary waterfront landmarks and master-planned communities, including Palm Jumeirah and the forthcoming Palm Jebel Ali, designed to meet Dubai’s future urban and population needs. Nakheel also incorporates Meydan’s prestigious communities, such as Mohammed Bin Rashid City and District One.

Meraas creates uniquely design-led destinations that blend architecture, creativity, and lifestyle, including the Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters, Central Park at City Walk, Port de La Mer, The Acres, Cherrywoods and Villa Amalfi.

Dubai Properties specialises in family-focused communities that emphasise accessibility and top-tier amenities, with landmark developments including Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), Business Bay, and Dubailand.

Each development is designed for enduring appeal and strong market fundamentals, combining quality, sustainable infrastructure and community-focused amenities to create long-term value for residents, partners and investors.

About Dubai Holding:

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and a combined workforce of more than 45,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding touches the lives of millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 280 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors: real estate, hospitality, leisure & entertainment, media, ICT, design, education, retail, manufacturing & logistics and science.

Media Enquiries

Burson

dubaiholding@bursonglobal.com