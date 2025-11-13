Dubai, UAE: Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded a new AED 440 million contract to GCC Contracting to lead the development of the City Walk Northline project. As part of the ongoing expansion of the vibrant City Walk neighbourhood, the Northline contract includes the construction of three premium residential buildings, with expected completion in Q3 2027.

GCC Contracting will oversee work on City Walk Northline 1, an eight-floor residence featuring 114 units ranging from one- to three-bed apartments, and City Walk Northline 2, which comprises two residential buildings of eight floors each, offering a total of 190 one- to three-bedroom units.

The City Walk Northline project development marks a major milestone in the continued expansion of City Walk, one of Dubai’s foremost lifestyle destinations, renowned for its blend of retail, leisure and residential offerings. The new project introduces a bold, contemporary aesthetic, complemented by innovative design and thoughtfully curated amenities.

Featuring private terraces, infinity-edge pools, state-of-the-art gyms and stylish communal spaces, the development will offer residents a uniquely peaceful urban retreat. Designed to provide high-quality living experiences, City Walk Northline's three buildings boast a sleek, minimalist exterior inspired by nearby landmarks, including The Green Planet, Central Park and City Walk's retail and leisure zones.

Bathed in natural light, each apartment interior reflects modern sophistication through refined materials, premium fixtures and timeless finishes, underscoring the project’s dedication to quality and contemporary living.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, stated: "City Walk Northline represents a significant milestone in the ongoing development of one of Dubai's most dynamic lifestyle destinations. The three residential buildings have been thoughtfully designed to embody the energy and style of this unique neighbourhood, while providing residents with the highest standards of contemporary design and aesthetics. Our partnership with GCC Contracting reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional homes that meet the aspirations of our residents and further enrich Dubai’s urban landscape.”

Bipin Chandran, Executive Director and CEO at GCC Contracting, said: "We are pleased to partner with Meraas as the construction partner for City Walk Northline. This project will further enhance Dubai’s residential landscape and reflects our shared commitment to delivering developments of exceptional quality. Operating at the forefront of the emirate's real estate sector, Meraas continues to demonstrate a bold vision and deep-rooted expertise that fuels this important engine of economic growth."

Located between Jumeirah Street and Sheikh Zayed Road, City Walk Northline is within easy reach of some of the city's most prominent landmarks and attractions, including Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai Mall, Jumeirah Beach and more.

About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is the region’s leading integrated master developer within Dubai Holding’s diversified portfolio. With over 30 years of collective development experience, it combines the heritage and innovation of Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties to shape Dubai's urban landscape and coastline through iconic destinations that reinforce the emirate's status as a global hub for real estate investment.

Its portfolio is home to over 1.2 million residents across Dubai’s most sought-after locations, delivering value through master planning, development, strategic land sales and asset management, in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to support sustainable, long-term growth.

Nakheel delivers visionary waterfront landmarks and master-planned communities, including Palm Jumeirah and the forthcoming Palm Jebel Ali, designed to meet Dubai’s future urban and population needs. Nakheel also incorporates Meydan’s prestigious communities, such as Mohammed Bin Rashid City and District One.

Meraas creates uniquely design-led destinations that blend architecture, creativity, and lifestyle, including the Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters, Central Park at City Walk, Port de La Mer, The Acres, Cherrywoods and Villa Amalfi.

Dubai Properties specialises in family-focused communities that emphasise accessibility and top-tier amenities, with landmark developments including Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), Business Bay, and Dubailand.

Each development is designed for enduring appeal and strong market fundamentals, combining quality, sustainable infrastructure and community-focused amenities to create long-term value for residents, partners and investors.

About Dubai Holding:

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and a combined workforce of more than 45,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding touches the lives of millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 280 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors: real estate, hospitality, leisure & entertainment, media, ICT, design, education, retail, manufacturing & logistics and science.

