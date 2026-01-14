DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – This year, the Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) is marking its 25th anniversary, recognizing a quarter century of advancing professional practice, industry alignment, and leadership in communications across the region.

Founded in 2001 by a small group of senior agency leaders, MEPRA emerged at a time when public relations in the Middle East lacked a consistent definition and formal recognition. What began as an informal gathering of agency heads to discuss shared industry challenges evolved into a structured association dedicated to strengthening standards, capability, and credibility for communications practitioners in the region.

As part of its Silver Jubilee program, MEPRA is highlighting the association’s founding story through the perspective of one of its original members, Jack Pearce, Founder of Matrix Public Relations and former Chair of MEPRA.

Pearce recalls how a small gathering of agency leaders, originally brought together to discuss shared industry challenges, led to the idea of forming a professional association for public relations in the region.

“I suggested we form an association to promote PR generally, with the possibility that at some stage in the future we could get our definition of PR included in the list of categories of consultancies of the various Economic Departments of the GCC states,” said Pearce.

He also reflects on the early leadership decisions made at the association’s inception.

“Once the idea for MEPRA took shape, it was raised that, as we were based in the Arab world, the Chair should be Arab. I agreed immediately, and that is how Sadri Barrage stepped into the role,” said Pearce.

“MEPRA’s 25th anniversary is an opportunity to acknowledge our shared legacy, pay tribute to those who laid the foundation, and look forward with confidence and ambition to the future of our profession,” said Dalya Mohamed, General Manager of MEPRA. “Our celebrations will build up to special recognitions at our flagship Awards and key events. We invite our members and industry peers to join us in celebrating this milestone throughout the year.”

The Silver Jubilee celebrations will run throughout 2026 and culminate in recognitions aligned with MEPRA’s flagship Awards and key industry events. The anniversary program is designed to honor the association’s founding contributors while reinforcing its ongoing role in advancing professional standards and leadership in communications across the Middle East.

The Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) is the leading industry body for the public relations and communications industry in the Middle East. MEPRA has more than 1,300 members, which include consultancies, corporates with in-house public relations functions, and individual industry professionals. The organisation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in the United Arab Emirates. MEPRA drives growth and sets standards of excellence in regional public relations. It is the unique voice for the industry and aims to nurture the development of public relations professionals.

