London: Menzies Aviation, the leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, an Agility Global company, today announced a partnership agreement with the AlTanfeethi Company, a leading supplier of high end travel services.

The agreement will see Menzies provide its newly rebranded Pearl Meet & Assist services to AlTanfeethi customers, including concierge services, fast track immigration, access to premium Pearl lounges, dedicated check-ins and more.

In return, Pearl customers will gain access to exclusive benefits and VIP travel experiences offered at ALTANFEETHI terminals across all Saudi Arabian airports. This includes personal drivers, baggage transfer and collection, personal assistance, private security inspection, passport procedures and deluxe hospitality services.

The agreement was announced during a signing ceremony held at the European Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland. Mr. Gelban bin Mohammed Al-Gelban, AlTanfeethi’s CEO was joined by Mohammad Alhimsh, Chief Commercial Officer and Hayel A. Altashkandi, Head of Aviation Business Development for the exclusive ceremony, with Menzies’ Group CEO Philipp Joeinig and Senior Vice President Commercial, Business Development and Lounges, Guy Yazbeck.

Hassan El-Houry, Executive Chairman, Menzies Aviation, said: “AlTanfeethi has a proven track record of providing world-class high-end travel services and we’re thrilled to be joining forces with the company. This collaboration demonstrates Menzies’ unwavering commitment to providing top quality executive services across the globe”.

Philipp Joeinig, Group CEO, Menzies Aviation, said: “Today’s signing marks the beginning of a new collaboration to enhance the passenger experience and expand Menzies network. We’re excited to work with AlTanfeethi and provide a global platform for its premium VIP airport and executive services.”

Gelban bin Mohammed Al-Gelban, CEO of ALTANFEETHI, said: "Our new partnership with Menzies Aviation to expand the provision of high-end services to our members internationally is a continuation of our ongoing efforts to enhance our services to enrich the experiences and meet the aspirations of our guests."

About Menzies Aviation

Menzies Aviation is the leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, with operations on six continents, at more than 290 airports in 65-plus countries, serving more than 4.5 million flights a year and handling over 2 million tonnes of cargo.

Supported by a team of over 50,000 highly trained people, the company provides complex and time-critical ground services, including passenger, lounge and ramp services; air cargo services, including handling, warehousing and wholesale freight forwarding; and fuel services, including fuel farm management and into-plane fuelling.

Menzies Aviation is recognised across the industry for delivering the safest, most secure and sustainable services tailored to customers’ needs and is essential to keeping passengers, aircraft and cargo moving, round the clock, every minute of every day.

Menzies Aviation is headquartered in London, and since its founding in 1833, has become the largest aviation services group in the world by number of countries and aircraft turns.

http://www.menziesaviation.com

About Pearl Aviation

Pearl Aviation is a global leader in luxury travel support and executive aviation services, operating a global network that offers seamless, personalised experiences that embody the highest standards of performance, luxury and care.

Pearl Executive Aviation provides premium ground handling services for private jets, VIP passengers and crew. It delivers the highest standard of safety, security and customer service at more than 40 locations. Pearl Lounge includes a network of more than 50 airport lounges, complete with a range of services including concierge assistance, priority access to check-in, security and passport control, visa and immigration, executive car transfers along with Pearl’s Meet & Assist and Fast Track services.

https://www.pearlexecutive.aero

https://www.pearlassist.com