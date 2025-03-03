Abu Dhabi: Menzies Aviation, the leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, has announced a major contract win with Air India, India’s leading global carrier. Under the new three-year agreement, Menzies will deliver a full suite of ground handling and cargo services at eight locations across four continents.

The company will provide a mixture of passenger, ramp, de-icing and cleaning services at London Heathrow (LHR), Copenhagen Airport (CPH), Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), Kuwait International Airport (KWI) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). In the first year alone, Menzies is set to manage at least 4,100 turns, with significant growth anticipated over the course of the three years.

Menzies has also been appointed to deliver cargo warehouse services at four locations for the flag carrier airline of India including Kuwait International Airport (KWI), Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Sydney Airport (SYD) and Melbourne Airport (MEL). Teams at the four locations is likely to handle approximately 9,000 tonnes of cargo in the first 12 months of the new agreement.

Founded over 90 years ago, Air India, India’s leading global airline, flew more than 45 million passengers and transported 295,000 tonnes of cargo globally in the calendar year 2024. Based at Gurugram in northern India, Air India had placed the then largest-ever order for 470 new aircraft in 2023 and added 100 more aircraft to the numbers. Today, Air India group employs more than 30,000 people, operates over 300 aircraft and carries customers to 55 domestic and 48 international destinations across five continents.

Philipp Joeinig, CEO, Menzies Aviation, said: “We’re excited to enter a new chapter in our relationship with Air India, expanding our footprint right across the globe. This latest win underscores the progress we are making on our ambitious growth plans and reflects the safe, secure and high-quality services that we offer our customers. We look forward to building our relationship with Air India, providing exceptional aviation services to its growing number of passengers over the next three years.”

About Menzies Aviation

Menzies Aviation is the leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, with operations on six continents, at more than 300 airports in 65-plus countries, serving more than 4.5 million flights a year and handling over 2.5 million tonnes of cargo.

Supported by a team of over 50,000 highly trained people, the company provides complex and time-critical ground services, including passenger, lounge and ramp services; air cargo services, including handling, warehousing and wholesale freight forwarding; and fuel services, including fuel farm management and into-plane fuelling.

Menzies Aviation is recognised across the industry for delivering the safest, most secure and sustainable services tailored to customers’ needs and is essential to keeping passengers, aircraft and cargo moving, round the clock, every minute of every day.

Menzies Aviation is headquartered in London, and since its founding in 1833, has become the largest aviation services group in the world by number of countries, airports and aircraft turns.

http://www.menziesaviation.com