Dubai, UAE – As the Middle East cements its place on the global esports map, MENATech Entertainment (a GGTech company), an international esports and gaming company, is playing a central role in accelerating the region’s digital entertainment ambitions. With Saudi Arabia and the UAE leading government-backed strategies to grow gaming into a multi-billion-dollar sector, MENATech is bridging global best practices with local talent development, grassroots tournaments, and strategic partnerships.

Saudi Arabia’s National Gaming and Esports Strategy projects US$13.3 billion in economic impact by 2030. As part of its broader 2030 economic transformation, the Kingdom plans to create 39,000 esports-related jobs, driven by large-scale investments and a national push to become a global hub for competitive gaming. Meanwhile, the UAE’s Dubai Programme for Gaming 2033 aims to position the city among the world’s top 10 gaming hubs by 2033, contributing $1 billion to GDP and creating 30,000 new jobs. These initiatives have created fertile ground for companies like MENATech to scale up their impact.

“The Middle East is no longer a frontier market for gaming and esports; it’s an engine of innovation, talent, and long-term opportunity,” said Mario Pérez, CEO of MENATech Entertainment. “From launching GAMERGY MENA to building educational programs and regional leagues, our on-the-ground work across the region reflects the scale of what’s possible here. Our global know-how, local partnerships, and community-driven development are helping ensure that the region is leading the global esports conversation. With visionary policies, tech-savvy youth, and rapidly expanding digital infrastructure, this is a dynamic launchpad for scaling the global gaming industry, now valued at $200 billion.”

Aligning with national economic visions, in early 2025, MENATech brought one of the world’s most iconic gaming festivals, GAMERGY, to the region for the first time. Held in Cairo, GAMERGY MENA drew over 40,000 attendees and featured top-tier tournaments in titles like Valorant, PUBG Mobile, League of Legends, and Rocket League. Supported by the Egyptian Ministry of Youth & Sports, IMKAN Misr, Samsung, and Red Bull, the event marked a pivotal moment for regional esports, with prize pools exceeding EGP 2 million.

In partnership with Riot Games, the gaming firm launched the Strike Arabia Championship, the first official regional Valorant league. Spanning the GCC, Levant, Iraq, Egypt, and North Africa, the competition included both amateur and professional divisions, with top players advancing to European LAN finals. This structure created a bridge between regional players and international stages, giving local talent a platform to shine.

In Saudi Arabia, MENATech contributed to the initial creation of the Saudi Esports Academy, laying the groundwork for a more formal and on-site educational model. The company also leads the UNIVERSITY Esports program across the MENA region, empowering students through workshops and careers in broadcasting, event management, and digital marketing. Historically backed by global brands like Amazon and HP Omen, the initiative is one of the few in the region linking competitive gaming with long-term career pathways.

With one of the world’s youngest populations, the appetite for competitive gaming is massive in the region. That demand is matched by cultural momentum, where gaming is considered a viable, respected career. Dubai is already home to over 350 gaming companies, including 260 specialised developers. Major events like the Dubai Esports Festival and the development of innovation hubs such as the DMCC Gaming Centre are supported by the issuance of gaming-related resident visas.

MENATech continues to differentiate itself by integrating deeply into the region’s ecosystem. Rather than operate as an external player, the company works alongside public and private entities to build lasting programs and infrastructure. Its approach is not just to host events, but to develop skills, create jobs, and inspire innovation.

With the Esports World Cup returning to Riyadh in 2025 and more international gaming firms entering the Gulf, the spotlight on the Middle East has never been stronger. MENATech is focused on scaling its education programs, growing its tournament portfolio, and building a sustainable esports economy. Through strategic alignment with national initiatives, mega events, and investments in talent development, the company is helping position the gaming industry as a key driver of economic diversification and cultural innovation across the Middle East.

About GGTech Entertainment

GGTech Entertainment is an international company operating in Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and North Africa, dedicated to the development of innovative leisure, entertainment and educational projects through gaming, esports and technology. Focusing on innovation, applied technology and interactive environments, the company offers a wide range of technological solutions to promote the development of society and provide its users with a highly customisable and high quality gaming experience.