Manama, Bahrain:Under the slogan “Building Financial Resilience for the 21st Century,” the “4th Arab Savings & Financial Literacy Conference” will be held in Tunisia, with broad participation from regulatory authorities, financial service providers, and specialists, in addition to social protection institutions, financial empowerment institutions, non-governmental organizations, and civil and professional associations.

The regional congress will discuss financial literacy as well as financial, insurance and investment inclusion across the Arab countries.

The event will be held at the Mövenpick Hotel Du Lac in the Tunisian capital from 11 to 12 December 2024 under the auspices of the Central Bank of Tunisia, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Social Affairs, General Insurance Authority, Capital Market Authority, National Post Office, Financial Inclusion Observatory, Banking & Finance Council and the Tunisian Federation of Insurance and Reinsurance Companies.

The conference is organised by MenaMoney Forums, a Bahraini firm specialised in financial conferences and exhibitions for Arab markets.

A number of executives from local and international financial institutions, regional banks, insurance companies, investment management firms, social protection, microfinance, fintech and digital finance, financial education institutes and HR leaders will be speaking in this event.

Discussions will focus on the components of national strategies for financial inclusion and financial education and current experiences in Tunisia and a number of Arab countries, to improve the level of financial, savings and investment literacy in our Arab region.

Mr. Ebrahim K Ebrahim, CEO of MenaMoney said the event will provide an opportunity for financial regulators, financial industry leaders, relevant ministries, academics and policy makers to discuss current financial education needs, gaps in financial literacy and priorities in this vital social need.

He also pointed out that the cost-of-living difficulties facing people in many parts of the world stress the importance of financial literacy, especially with the widening gap between the financially “strong” and the financially “weak” segments of any population, as it has now become known that weak financial skills have left many families unprepared to face crises.

Mr. Ebrahim added that financial literacy has become increasingly important in light of public health crises, economic crises, and the explosive growth of digital technologies that provide access to financial services but also pose risks to consumers.

“For all these reasons, financial literacy for the individual and the family is a must, in order to take the best economic measures at the present time and secure a better financial future in the long term,” he elaborated, pointing out that improving the financial situation of citizens by increasing financial awareness should be a national priority in our Arab countries.

The aim of organising this unique conference in the region is to create a lively discussion and a platform for exchanging information about the importance of savings, financial inclusion, financial planning and investment to build family financial resilience.

It is worth noting that this year’s conference includes a digital exhibition for financial solutions that we hope will introduce participants to the various digital platforms used for financial services, including payments, investment, insurance, and other digital finance applications.

About MenaMoney - www.menamoney.org:

MenaMoney produces a wide range of niche and much-needed financial conferences and training courses for the financial, economic and social protection sectors in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

MenaMoney is also a unique provider of white-label digital solutions for savings, investments and private pensions for regional banks, wealth managers and life insurers seeking to enhance their product distribution and AuMs.

