MENA Restaurant Community hosted an open meeting to discuss the latest innovations in Dubai’s food and beverage industry. The event explored topics such as digital transformation of work processes and ways to create customer-centred services.



Dubai, the UAE: The MENA Restaurant Community held its latest gathering in Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, focusing on digital solutions and customer delight. The event united experts to discuss operational efficiency and loyalty-building strategies in the competitive F&B sector. Guests included representatives from LDC Kitchen+Coffee, Hookahplace Chain, Naimas Cafe & Bistro, Upside Down Burgers, Osh Del Mar, Sunrise Cafe, Lamarz and others.



"With the UAE's full-service restaurant market projected to reach $8.39 billion in 2024, creating exceptional dining experiences and fostering valuable industry connections is more important than ever. We are grateful to all community members and participants who are not only building incredible restaurants but also actively engaging with others, sharing insights, and supporting each other in this growing sector. Their commitment and enthusiasm are crucial in shaping the future of the industry." Added Alexandr Ponomarev, CEO of Syrve MENA

Anna Suvorova, a performance management consultant and soft skills trainer, organised a workshop on providing customer-centric service. Relying on proven strategies and tools, Suvorova shared insights on creating customer-centric services to enhance retention and drive repeat business. Anna also highlighted a compelling reality: with over 13,000 restaurants in Dubai, the competition is intense — only the most adaptable and resilient businesses succeed.

"Success in this market isn’t about offering the fanciest dishes or the trendiest interiors. It’s about building a customer-centric service that turns one-time visitors into loyal patrons. This marks a critical shift from the traditional 'product-centric' approach to a service model focused on understanding and meeting customer needs, preferences, and expectations at every touchpoint," said Anna Suvorova, a performance management consultant and soft skills trainer.

The importance of proactive communication in managing customer expectations was further highlighted by Ghassan Nawfal, SVP of Global Sales at Grubtech, who emphasised the need to find opportunities to focus on delivering quality service, reducing disruptions, and building trust to ensure long-term customer satisfaction.

“Every challenge we’ve faced with restaurant operators has taught us something new about meeting and exceeding customer expectations,” said Ghassan Nawfal, SVP Global Sales at Grubtech.



"I want to sincerely thank the MENA restaurant community for organising such a valuable meeting yesterday. It was a fantastic opportunity to learn from experienced professionals and gain new insights. We hope to see more of these events in the future and will be there," said Maqsood Gul, Sunrise Cafe Manager.

In Dubai’s highly competitive F&B industry, success lies in adopting digital solutions and building long-term relationships with customers. To stay ahead of trends and apply new tools, restaurateurs gather at industry events like MENA Restaurant Community to share experiences and strategies.

About MENA Restaurant Community

Founded in 2020, the MENA Restaurant Community has hosted a series of successful events, fostering collaboration, knowledge sharing, and industry-specific discussions. They aim to elevate the region's thriving restaurant scene by uniting leaders and driving positive change.

About Syrve MENA

Syrve MENA is a leader in all-in-one POS and Restaurant Management Software solutions in the Middle East. With its headquarters in Dubai and a presence in 54 countries, Syrve has been revolutionising the food service market for over four years. Serving over 1200 customers worldwide, including renowned restaurant chains and small businesses, Syrve is committed to automating bars, restaurants, and hospitality businesses.