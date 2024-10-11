Ebtessam Ali Al Badwawi: This strengthens the existing strategic cooperation between the two institutions and supports our efforts to raise legal awareness and deepen the understanding of international humanitarian law.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Judicial Institute has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the International Committee of the Red Cross to strengthen strategic cooperation between the two parties, developing competencies in the field of international humanitarian law, and promoting specialised knowledge on its provisions and challenges. This initiative aligns with the United Arab Emirates' international commitments under those legal frameworks.

The signing ceremony for the Memorandum of Understanding was held virtually, with the attendance of Her Excellency, Judge Dr. Ebtessam Ali Al Badwawi, Director General of Dubai Judicial Institute, and Valentina Bernasconi, Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross Mission in the UAE, along with a number of officials and directors from both sides.

On this occasion, Her Excellency Judge Dr. Ibtisam Al Bedwai, Director General of the Dubai Judicial Institute, said: "We are proud to establish this partnership with the International Committee of the Red Cross. This Memorandum of Understanding strengthens the existing strategic cooperation between the two institutions and supports our efforts to promote legal awareness and deepen the understanding of international humanitarian law."

She added, "We are committed to fully implementing this memorandum to achieve our shared vision, which upholds the principles of international humanitarian law in line with the United Arab Emirates' vision of promoting justice and humanity."

Valentina Bernasconi said, "This Memorandum of Understanding marks an important step in the ongoing and constructive cooperation between the authorities in the UAE and the International Committee of the Red Cross. We congratulate the Dubai Judicial Institute on this initiative, which reflects the UAE's commitment to fulfilling its international obligations under international humanitarian law agreements. Only through a shared understanding and full respect for this law can we prevent the dehumanization of individuals and pave the way toward lasting peace."

She added, "This Memorandum of Understanding is a welcome initiative in these challenging times, and the International Committee is pleased to officially launch this collaboration with the Dubai Judicial Institute to help enhance the expertise of national international humanitarian law personnel."

This memorandum reflects the status of the Dubai Judicial Institute as a beacon of intellectual and legal excellence, and its strategic vision as a leading institute that supports global competitiveness. The Institute is committed to enhancing institutional partnerships to exchange international experiences in legal and judicial training and to offering specialized programs that contribute to disseminating knowledge and enriching legal thought.