Dubai, UAE/Riyadh, KSA – As the GCC facility management market is projected to grow from USD 54.6 billion in 2023 to USD 72 billion by 2028, the Middle East is rapidly emerging as a global force in shaping smarter, more sustainable, and operationally advanced built environments. Reflecting the region’s growing influence on the international stage, the Middle East Facilities Management Association (MEFMA) celebrated the recognition of two of its strategic corporate members at the Global FM Awards of Excellence 2026, reinforcing the region’s rising reputation for innovation and excellence in facility management.



The Global FM Awards of Excellence, an initiative by the Global FM Association, is a globally recognized platform that celebrates outstanding achievements, innovation, and leadership in facility management around the world.

MEFMA members were among this year’s distinguished winners, with Farnek Services from the UAE receiving the Gold Award, and Red Sea Global from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia being awarded the Silver Award. Their recognition reflects the growing global competitiveness of MEFMA’s members and the region’s advancing role in setting new benchmarks for facility management excellence.



Through its continuous support and strong professional ecosystem, MEFMA plays a key role in enabling its members to gain international visibility and be recognized on global platforms. This achievement further reinforces MEFMA’s mission to empower organizations across the region to compete, lead, and excel beyond regional boundaries, positioning the Middle East as a strong contributor to global FM excellence.

Jamal Lootah, MEFMA President, said:

“The recognition of Farnek services and Red Sea Global at the Global FM Awards of Excellence reflects the strength and maturity of the facility management sector in our region. MEFMA remains committed to empowering its members, enabling them to showcase their capabilities on international platforms and achieve the recognition they deserve. Aligning this achievement with World FM Day emphasizes that FM is not only about managing assets, but about creating environments where people feel a true sense of belonging.”

Ali Alsuwaidi, Chairman of Global FM, said:

“The achievements of MEFMA members at the Global FM Awards of Excellence 2026 highlight the increasing global influence of the facility management profession across the Middle East. Farnek services and Red Sea Global exemplify how innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence are redefining the built environment and setting new international benchmarks for the industry.”

The announcement was aligned with World FM Day 2026, celebrated globally every year in May as the industry’s official moment of recognition. This year’s celebration on May 13, was held under the theme “FM: Cultivating Belonging in the Built Environment,” which highlights the role of facility management in shaping environments where people feel connected, supported, and valued, while reinforcing the profession’s contribution to sustainability, operational excellence, and human experience.

In line with the celebration, MEFMA launched its regional campaign, “FM: Where We Belong,” inviting FM professionals across the Middle East to share their stories and contributions to the built environment through an interactive digital experience. The initiative highlights the people behind the spaces and strengthens the sense of community within the FM profession.

With this latest achievement, MEFMA continues to strengthen its role as a leading regional platform for knowledge sharing, professional development, and international representation of the facility management sector, while enabling its members to achieve global recognition and long-term impact.

For Media Inquiries: nancy@prm-global.plus

About MEFMA

The Middle East Facilities Management Association (MEFMA) is a non-profit professional association dedicated to advancing the facility management industry across the Middle East. MEFMA supports professionals and organizations through accredited training programs, industry events, and knowledge-sharing initiatives. The association is committed to promoting sustainability, enhancing performance standards, and fostering collaboration to position the region as a global leader in facility management.