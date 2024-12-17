Doha, Qatar – MEEZA, Qatar’s leading end-to-end managed IT services and solutions provider, proudly participated as the Strategic AI Data sponsor at the World AI Summit Qatar 2024, underscoring its pivotal role in shaping Qatar’s AI ecosystem. Through a series of impactful engagements, MEEZA showcased its commitment to accelerating Qatar’s AI readiness by emphasizing advancements in data center efficiency, robust infrastructure, and the development of essential skillsets.

The event marked a significant milestone with record-breaking attendance, reflecting the growing global interest in AI and Qatar’s role as a hub for technological innovation.

During the summit, MEEZA delivered a thought-provoking presentation titled “Accelerating Qatar’s AI Readiness: From Data Centre Efficiency to Infrastructure and Skillset Development.” The presentation highlighted how MEEZA’s cutting-edge technologies and strategic initiatives are enabling a sustainable and scalable AI environment in line with Qatar’s National Vision 2030 and the Digital Agenda 2030.

MEEZA also moderated a high-profile panel discussion titled “When Machines Create: Managing Risk, Ethics, Bias, and Privacy, featuring esteemed panelists from across the AI and technology spectrum.

The discussion delved into critical topics, offering valuable insights on navigating the challenges of AI governance and ethical implementation.

As part of its continued efforts to foster collaboration, MEEZA signed several high-profile agreements during the event:

Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs): Signed with Sambanova and Cytomate, these agreements aim to drive joint innovation and accelerate the adoption of AI technologies in key sectors.

Strategic Partnership Agreement: A significant partnership was established with I Horizone, cementing a collaborative framework to advance AI-driven solutions and services in the region.

Through these partnerships, MEEZA reinforces its dedication to empowering organizations in Qatar and beyond with innovative AI solutions, ensuring the nation remains at the forefront of the global AI revolution.

MEEZA’s participation at the World AI Summit 2024 not only underscores its leadership in the technology sector but also reaffirms its commitment to driving Qatar’s digital transformation and AI ambitions.

About MEEZA

MEEZA QSTP-LLC (Public) is an established end-to-end managed IT services and solutions provider founded in Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), that aims to accelerate the growth of the country and the region through the provision of world-class services and solutions, while providing the Qatari people and others throughout the region with opportunities to undertake fulfilling careers in the IT industry.

The company has five certified data centres, known as M-VAULTs, offering a guaranteed uptime of 99.98% built to comply with the most exacting international standards enabling businesses to benefit from greater efficiencies and reduce risks.

MEEZA’s offerings include Managed IT Services, Data Centre Services, Cloud Services, and IT Security Services, in addition to expertise in Smart Cities Solutions and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

MEEZA has been honoured with several prestigious awards, including the Best ICT Service Provider Award for two consecutive years, 2023 and 2024, in addition to the Best Cloud Solution Award of the Year 2022 at the Qatar Digital Business Awards, presented by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. In addition, MEEZA won Most Innovative ICT Services Provider Award of the Year 2023 in Qatar by Global Business Outlook Awards. These prestigious recognitions highlight our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering outstanding services for our clients.

For more information, please visit: meeza.net