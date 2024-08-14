CAIRO - Mednet Egypt, a leading health insurance management company in Egypt, has announced its strategic partnership with DRAPP, the leading online medical consultation platform. This partnership aims to enhance the user experience by offering advanced and comprehensive medical services.

Through this collaboration, Mednet Egypt customers will benefit from a wide range of specialized medical consultations and easy access to top doctors across various health fields. This partnership will also contribute to improving healthcare quality and delivering better health outcomes for patients.

Mr. Hady Bsat, CEO of DRAPP, said: "We are excited about this partnership with Mednet Egypt and look forward to offering innovative and comprehensive medical services to our users. This partnership represents a significant step toward enhancing healthcare through technology."

Mr. Aggrey Ogutu, General Manager at Mednet Egypt, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: "We are thrilled to collaborate with DRAPP to deliver top-tier online medical services to our clients. This partnership underscores our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional healthcare solutions and enhancing accessibility to quality medical care across the board."

Dr. Mohamed Abd Al Mageed, Network Manager at Mednet Egypt, added: "This collaboration is a significant step forward in our mission to broaden the reach of high-quality healthcare services. By integrating DRAPP's innovative platform with our extensive network, we are poised to offer our clients unparalleled access to the best medical expertise available."

