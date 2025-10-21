Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Mediclinic Welcare Hospital has been officially accredited as a Centre of Excellence in Multidisciplinary Endometriosis Care (COEMEC) by the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC), a globally recognised healthcare accreditation body. This designation, the first in the Mediclinic Group, reflects the hospital’s continued commitment to delivering high quality, evidence-based care for patients with complex gynaecological conditions.

This accreditation adds to Mediclinic Welcare Hospital’s existing recognition as a Centre of Excellence in Minimally Invasive Gynaecology and in Specialised Prostate Treatment . These designations reflect the hospital’s multidisciplinary expertise across both men’s and women’s health, underscoring its commitment to delivering specialised, patient-centred care.

Endometriosis is a chronic condition that affects millions of women globally, often leading to delayed diagnosis and ongoing discomfort. At Mediclinic Welcare Hospital, patients benefit from a multidisciplinary team of gynaecologists, colorectal and urology surgeons, fertility specialists and pain management consultants working together to offer a streamlined and coordinated approach to diagnosis, treatment and long-term management.

The programme is led by Dr. Alphy S. Puthiyidom, Head of Department, Specialist Obstetrician and Gynaecologist and Minimally Invasive Gynaecological Surgeon, who has extensive expertise in laparoscopic management of endometriosis and complex gynaecological surgeries. With training from leading global centres and experience performing over 300 advanced procedures yearly, Dr. Alphy has always been deeply passionate about bringing minimally invasive, fertility preserving surgical techniques to women. Her clinical practice is deeply rooted in evidence-based medicine and a strong commitment to improving patients’ quality of life through early diagnosis and precise treatment.Dr. Alphy remarked, “Receiving the Centre of Excellence in Multidisciplinary Endometriosis Care accreditation from SRC highlights our commitment to advancing the care of women with Endometriosis through early detection, surgical excellence and coordinated support. Our multidisciplinary approach allows us to address this condition holistically, helping women regain control of their health and wellbeing. As a Minimally Invasive Gynecological Surgeon and Endometriosis Specialist, it is an honour to lead this centre in providing evidence-based treatments and personalised care to those who need it most.”

Mr. Simon Wright, Director of Mediclinic Welcare Hospital, added, “We are incredibly proud to be recognised as a Centre of Excellence in Multidisciplinary Endometriosis Care. This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing women’s health and ensuring that those suffering from endometriosis receive timely, expert, and compassionate care.”

Mediclinic Welcare Hospital, located in Al Garhoud, Dubai, has been delivering high quality private healthcare to the UAE community for more than 25 years.

For more information about endometriosis care at Mediclinic Welcare Hospital or to refer a patient, please visit www.mediclinic.ae or contact welcarehospital@mediclinic.ae

About Mediclinic Middle East:

Mediclinic Welcare Hospital is part of Mediclinic Middle East, which is part of Mediclinic Group, a diversified international private healthcare services group established in South Africa in 1983, with divisions in Switzerland, Southern Africa (South Africa and Namibia) and the UAE.

The foundation of Mediclinic lies in the application of rigorous science to improve the lives of patients through the use of state-of-the-art treatments and technologies to care for patients in an evidence-based environment.

Mediclinic Middle East operates seven hospitals and 29 clinics with over 950 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.