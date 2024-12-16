Media Mantra Group (MM Group), the independent PR and integrated communications conglomerate, announced the opening of its first international office in Dubai, marking its expansion into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Over the last decade, Media Mantra Group has achieved remarkable growth, establishing itself as a major player in India’s ever-competitive PR landscape. With its headquarters in Gurugram and offices in Bangalore and Mumbai, the company employs around 150 skilled professionals, providing top-tier strategic communications counsel.

The opening of the Dubai office marks a significant milestone in its journey, positioning the company to meet the rising demand for effective communication solutions in the MENA region.

Udit Pathak, Founder Director of Media Mantra Group, said, “Expanding into Dubai is a significant moment for the Media Mantra Group. For over a decade, we’ve pushed the boundaries of strategic communications in India, and now we’re ready to bring that expertise to this part of the world. I’m confident that this new chapter will enable us to foster even stronger relationships with global clients and partners. It’s a proud step forward for our team, and we look forward to doing path-breaking work in the MENA region.”

Dubai, with its dynamic business environment and thriving corporate sector, was chosen as the location for MM Group’s first overseas office due to its strategic position as a hub for international trade, media, and commerce.

The new office will serve as a gateway for expanding MM Group’s offerings to businesses across the region, offering bespoke public relations, media relations, and integrated communications services.

Pooja Pathak, Founder Director of Media Mantra Group, said, “The decision to establish a presence in Dubai comes from our desire to strengthen the services we provide to clients, especially those with a global outlook. As an organization, we’ve always placed a premium on understanding cultural nuances and market dynamics, and this new office allows us to do that on a broader scale. We look forward to offering our unique blend of creative and data-driven communications to clients in this exciting market.”

This international expansion follows a series of accolades for the Media Mantra Group. The company was recently ranked the third-fastest growing PR agency in AMEA (Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) by PRovoke Media’s Global PR Agency Rankings 2024. Previously, it also earned recognition as the second-fastest growing PR firm in the Asia Pacific and the ninth-fastest globally.

As MM Group expands its footprint, it remains dedicated to leveraging its communication capabilities to foster meaningful connections and support positive social impact. The Dubai office is set to become a key operational centre that will leverage the company’s ethos of ABCs (Aggressive, Bold & Credible) and reinforce its vision of becoming a global leader in the PR and communications industry.