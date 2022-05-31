Dubai: Medcare Women & Children Hospital, the first private hospital in Dubai specialized in women and children care and one of the UAE’s leading healthcare providers, received the 2nd Joint Commission International’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Hospital Accreditation (JCI) by demonstrating compliance with the internationally-recognized standards. The Gold Seal of Approval® is a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to providing safe and effective patient care.

At Medcare Women & Children Hospital, the team of Joint Commission International expert surveyors evaluated compliance with the hospital standards related to a variety of areas, including the international patient safety goals, patient assessment and care, anesthesia and surgical care, medication management, patient and family education, quality improvement, infection prevention, staff qualifications and other significant aspects.

Dr. Shanila Laiju, Group Chief Executive Officer at Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres commented on the accreditation: “We are pleased to announce that we passed the accreditation by JCI for the second time at Medcare Women & Children Hospital. This is a great testament to our commitment to deliver quality care to our patients in a safe environment. We are proud of all our team members for taking up the task and for continuously striving to achieve the best clinical outcomes to our patients. Without their passion and dedication, this could not have been possible”.

Medcare Women & Children Hospital was the first hospital worldwide to participate in the pilot run of using Microsoft HoloLens technology, during the four- day on-site survey. During this time, an on-site surveyor wore the HoloLens (mixed-reality smart glasses) during specified tracers, while other JCI staff located in other parts of the world, observed the lens’ function through the surveyor. The Tracer method is a key tool of JCI’s inspection process, which uses information from a healthcare organization to follow its experience of care, treatment or services for a number of patients throughout their entire healthcare delivery process. Information collected allows surveyors to review applicable standard requirements.

The Joint Commission International’s hospital standards are developed in consultation with worldwide health care experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. The standards are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help organizations measure, assess and improve performance.

Medcare is the premium private healthcare provider under the parent group, Aster DM Healthcare. Medcare operates four leading state-of-the-art hospitals, including two multi-specialty hospitals (Medcare Hospital Al Safa in Dubai, and Medcare Hospital Sharjah), and two specialized hospitals - Medcare Women & Children Hospital, and Medcare Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital in Dubai. In addition, the Medcare network comprises of 15 medical centres in the UAE and Sharjah to serve the healthcare needs of the community. Treating more than 1.2 million patients every year in over 35 medical specialties, Medcare has established a strong presence in the UAE. Living by its simple promise “We’ll Treat You Well”, Medcare is fully committed to providing clinical excellence and personalized medical care to every patient. For more information, please visit www.medcare.ae.

