Dubai, UAE – Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres has announced rolling out the third edition of its annual breast cancer screening and awareness program this October and is on track to screen over 700 women this year. The month-long campaign, running from October 1 to 31, is led by Medcare Women & Children Hospital and will run across all of Medcare’s hospitals and medical centres.

Offering a special screening package that includes a consultation with a specialist and the choice of an ultrasound or mammogram screening, Medcare's mostly women-led facility, Medcare Women & Children Hospital, is encouraging mothers and women to prioritize their health. Medcare’s approach has always been about educating the public towards the prevention of illnesses and lifestyle improvements while making screenings affordable to the wider public.

Commenting on the screening program, Internal Medicine Specialist and Medical Director of Medcare Women & Children Hospital and Medcare Medical Centers, Dr. Ahmed Abdel Hameed, said, “We are happy to announce the third edition of the breast cancer campaign, following the huge success of previous years’ programme that witnessed a threefold increase over the last two years. We are delighted to see that women are responding so well to our educational program and really taking ownership of their health.”

“Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in women in UAE, however, it is also one of the most curable types of cancers if identified and treated in its early stages. We are all about empowering and enriching the lives of our patients through supporting them to make informed decisions about their health,” he added.

“Early detection is critical in improving survival rates and treatment outcomes for breast cancer, and we are proud to empower women to take control of their health. The campaign aims to eliminate the hesitation women may feel towards breast cancer screening by offering convenient and affordable service, delivered by a team of highly qualified gynecologists, general surgeons, and breast health experts,” added Dr. Brian Mtemererwa, Consultant Endocrinologist and Medical Director at Medcare Royal Specialty Hospital

Out of the 504 women screened last year, 10 per cent were found to have “suspicious” abnormalities that required further investigation as these abnormalities could either have been pre-cancerous or in actuality be malignant. Additionally, nearly 30 per cent of women screened, showed minor benign abnormalities, including clustered round calcifications and fibroadenomas.

For women found with abnormalities, our specialists recommended biopsies and follow-up consultations with surgeons, ensuring that patients received the necessary care if needed. Many participants were advised to return for repeat screenings within six months to monitor their progression.

Worldwide the age bracket of women being diagnosed with breast cancer has been dropping. For instance, one of the patients who came to Medcare Women & Children Hospital for her screening, Ms Jessica Abou Jaoude, was diagnosed with breast cancer at the prime of her life, being only 30 years old. Having no previous family history of breast cancer and living a healthy lifestyle, the news came as a complete shock to her.

“Breast cancer can be detected at any age, even with no family, or personal history. Whether you are in your 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, or beyond, the risk is real. I was happily living life till one day I found a lump in my breast while self-evaluating. I was sure it was nothing to worry about but still decided to get myself screened anyway,” she said.

“I received the shocking diagnosis and the rest is history. Had I waited and delayed my screening, I probably would not have made it. Through early detection and taking the right steps to investigate my small lump, I have saved my own life. I am happy to share my positive experience with Medcare as a breast cancer advocate, and encourage all women out there to get over the fear and have themselves evaluated. I now live a healthy and happy life with a long future ahead,” Ms Jessica remarked.

Medcare is committed to ensuring accessibility for all women, understanding that financial constraints or insurance limitations can be a barrier to essential health services. Throughout the month of October, women can benefit from an AED 350 screening package, which includes a mammogram or breast ultrasound, as well as a consultation with a gynecologist or a breast cancer specialist. For more details and appointments, you can visit medcare.ae.

