Dubai: Mideast Data Systems, System Integration Group, “MDS SI”, the leading regional system integrator, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake in AIdeology.ai, a UAE born start-up and leading provider of AI technologies and services. AIdeology specializes in large AI infrastructure solutions (HPC AI), 3D AI including Digital Twins and Simulations, Generative and Physical AI solutions. AIdeology has achieved NVIDIA’s Elite Partner level and collaborates closely with major AI technology players such as Dell, DDN, HPE, Lenovo, Microsoft, NetApp, Supermicro, Vast Data, Weka among others, bringing a robust AI ecosystem to the region.

AIdeology has been instrumental in deploying some of the largest GPU clusters in the Gulf region, including NVIDIA SuperPOD comprising thousands of GPUs, advanced AI storage, and high-speed networking infrastructure empowering customers to effectively train and deploy AI models, pushing the boundaries of innovation. AIdeology has also pioneered NVIDIA Omniverse in the region, the powerful real-time collaboration and simulation platform that enables users to create and operate virtual worlds and enabling seamless collaboration on complex 3D projects. The company provides tailored consulting and development services to help enterprises unlock the full potential of Generative AI (GenAI), and has recently expanded into Physical AI integrating AI into physical systems and robotics to enable intelligent decision-making, automation, and interaction with the physical world.

Sami Abi Esber, President of MDS SI, commented on the acquisition: "This acquisition further strengthens MDS SI’s AI capabilities in accelerating the digital transformation journeys of our clients. Artificial intelligence is, and will continue to be, a critical component of every organization’s operations. Customers require expert guidance in crafting AI strategies that generate value and create sustainable competitive advantages. By combining AIdeology’s expertise with MDS SI’s robust system integration services, partner ecosystem, financial strength, and geographic presence, we aim to be the catalyst and trusted partner for AI adoption across the region."

Jorge Colotto, CEO and Founder of AIdeology, added: "Joining forces with MDS SI presents enormous opportunities for both AIdeology and our customers. This partnership will extend our reach and fuel further innovation. Our go-to-market strategy emphasizes a unique blend of youthful enthusiasm, multidisciplinary expertise, seasoned enterprise experience, and diversity to swiftly adapt to the rapidly evolving AI landscape. This fusion of perspectives fosters a dynamic and innovative environment where fresh ideas converge with industry insights and experience, ultimately benefiting our customers by unlocking the true potential of AI."

About MDS System Integration Group:

MDS System Integration Group, is an experienced and agile Digital Systems Integrator that analyses, assists, and accelerates business growth with a team of 2,600+ professionals, holding over 1,400 technology and 250+ service delivery certifications, and serving a diverse clientele of more than 5,000 customers.

MDS SI Ranked #1 by IDC on “IT Services revenues across several countries in the GCC”.

The Group holds 60 affiliates across the Middle East and Turkey with presence in 11 countries and 18 cities, effectively driving digital and business sustainable transformation across enterprises and industries.

MDS SI, part of Midis Group, is committed to driving business excellence by utilizing world-class technology solutions, backed by the most powerful ecosystem.

https://mdssigroup.com/