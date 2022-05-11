Dubai: Building on its formal commitment to be part of Dubai Can, Dubai-based MCN (Middle East Communications Network) has announced it has now brought this pledge to life at its offices. Dubai Can is the sustainability initiative launched by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid al-Maktoum.

MCN has installed filtered tap water fountains on each of the 14 floors at MCN Hive, home of its agency headquarters and the Dubai offices of FP7McCann, MullenLowe, Initiative, UM, Magna, MRM, McCann Health, Momentum, Commonwealth//McCann, Jack Morton, Reprise, Octagon, Craft and Weber Shandwick.

The filtered tap water will be regularly checked and monitored for quality by a certified lab. In addition, MCN is also distributing branded refillable bottles to its team members. Over 600 employees work at MCN Hive in Barsha Heights, Dubai. MCN is phasing out existing contracts for refillable plastic bottles in its aim to remove all plastic bottles from its operational spaces.

“We’re inspired and motivated by the Crown Prince’s initiatives to transform this city into an even better and more sustainable place to live and work. This initiative is just one of the actions we are implementing for a cleaner and more sustainable world,” said Andrej Arsenijevic, Executive Creative Director Commonwealth/ McCann and MCN Sustainability Ambassador.

Each of MCN’s agencies has assigned a sustainability champion to help educate and lead key sustainability initiatives on the journey to Net Zero. The company has also started measuring its sustainability progress against assigned KPIs for employee onboarding, awareness, education, operations, client business practices, production, travel, and forward planning.

