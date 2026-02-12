​Saudi Arabia ⁠appointed Fahd bin Abduljalil bin ‌Ali al Saif as the new ​investment minister, it said on Thursday, replacing Khalid ​Al-Falih who ​oversaw the kingdom's opening to foreign investment amid massive economic diversification ⁠plans.

The change comes with Riyadh's $925 billion wealth fund PIF due to unveil a new five-year strategy, ​Reuters ‌reported this week citing ⁠sources - ⁠the biggest reset yet of Crown Prince Mohammed ​bin Salman's "Vision 2030" ‌transformation plan to reduce ⁠the Gulf country's dependence on oil revenues.

The new blueprint will emphasise sectors including tourism, minerals and artificial intelligence, while scaling back and in some cases reconfiguring expensive mega projects, sources have said.

Al ‌Saif was previously head of the ⁠PIF's investment strategy and economic ​insights division.

The PIF was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by ​Federico ‌Maccioni and Ahmed Elimam, ⁠writing by Elwely Elwelly; ​Editing by Alex Richardson)