McLaren’s first-ever series-production High-Performance Hybrid (HPH) supercar McLaren Artura was launched at the McLaren Muscat showroom. MHD ACERE, the official distributor of McLaren cars announced that the launch of the vehicle marks a new era for hybrid supercars because the future is clearly electric. The McLaren Artura model available at the showroom is priced at OMR 120,000 and the pricing varies as per customer specification.

The all-new Artura is not just meant to be a technological game-changer. It is the distillation of every attribute inherent in a McLaren – distinctive design, unrivalled performance, dynamic excellence and engineering innovation – with blistering electrified power now bringing the additional benefits of even faster throttle response and lower emissions. Both on the road and the track. The refinement of the EV mode is striking as the car serenely cruises on urban streets.

With the legendary DNA of McLaren’s engineering and innovation over half a century, the Artura introduces a number of patent-pending technologies - multiple elements of the MCLA; a patent relating to the use of the E-motor in lieu of a mechanical reverse gear to enable rearwards travel and also allows gearbox length to be reduced; and a patent that covers the innovative lightweight adjustment mechanism of the all-new Club sport seat. It is also the only supercar in its class to offer the combined attractions of super-lightweight carbon fibre construction, a mid-engine, rear-wheel drive configuration, the purity of electro-hydraulic steering, the instant torque of an E-motor (which helps to deliver throttle response that is twice as rapid as any non-hybrid McLaren) and the advanced handling benefits of an E-differential.

Artura is the first model to be built on all-new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA), uniquely optimised for HPH powertrains. Designed and manufactured at the McLaren Composites Technology Centre (MCTC) in the Sheffield region, UK, the MCLA sets a new standard for McLaren’s advanced flexible chassis design. This scalable platform architecture heralds the beginning of a new era of McLaren supercars.

The Artura has the world’s finest petrol engine with an E-motor. The all-new twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 petrol engine with an E-motor produces a combined output of 671bhp and 531 lb-ft. of torque. The 94bhp E-motor delivers instant torque of 166lb-ft, ensuring the sharpest-ever throttle response from a McLaren with 0-60mph in 3.0 seconds.

Designed around ‘everything for a reason’ principle at McLaren, the Artura has a ‘shrink-wrapped’ appearance to optimise performance and manage airflow for aerodynamic performance and cooling. The cockpit is centred on the driver, more than ever. The driving mode selection enhances the driving ergonomics. Dynamic precision is additionally enhanced by Pirelli Cyber Tyre® technology. Other innovations include the stiffness of the MCLA, fluid-filled mounts for the powertrain and the new rear suspension design and settings. Pirelli’s patented Noise Cancelling System (PNCS), which uses a sound-absorbing device on the inside wall of the Pirelli P-ZERO™ tyre, reduces the vibration and noise.

Mr Mohsin Hani Al Bahrani, CEO of MHD ACERE, commented during the launch, “Artura represents a new era for McLaren and we are delighted to launch the next-generation hybrid supercar in Oman. It is quite inspiring to know how the engineering and design teams created a truly marvelous car, going beyond the brief. With all the pending patents, the unique F1 racing pedigree, and every challenge met on its way, the McLaren Artura emerges insanely brilliant! We are overwhelmed by the response of the McLaren tribe and supercar enthusiasts in Oman and believe our customers are going to be deeply enthralled by what the state-of-the-art Artura has to offer.”

MHD ACERE is an exclusive distributor for brands like McLaren, Jaguar, and Land Rover duly backed by the reputed service delivery of MHD Oman. The MHD Group which has been operating in the niche commercial and luxury market brands for the last five decades and MHD ACERE is a renowned cluster of the group.

McLaren Muscat is the exclusive showroom for the entire range of new McLaren cars as well as meticulous pre-owned vehicles. As McLarens deserve specialised care, McLaren Automotive Academy-trained technicians are available at the most advanced and full-service facility at Azaiba.

