Dubai, UAE: Leading global law firm, Baker McKenzie, has advised International Schools Partnership (“ISP”), a leading international group of private schools, on the acquisition of The English College, an independent British curriculum day school in Dubai.

As a renowned educational institution dedicated to delivering high-quality education, ISP has once again embarked on an ambitious journey to further expand its educational presence in the UAE and the wider region. This acquisition represents the third UAE school to be added to ISP's portfolio and yet another significant milestone in their strategic growth plan.

Marcos Spanos, Corporate and M&A Partner at Baker McKenzie, commented: “We are glad to have been involved in yet another successful transaction in the education space for our longstanding client ISP. This maturing sector remains of interest to investors and providers alike, with the UAE aiming to continue improving the quality of its education system as a key focus area. This successful acquisition will assist ISP on further expanding into the Middle East with the goal of building a leading network of schools across the GCC.”

ISP is a growing group of schools spread across the globe and focusing on international learning opportunities for students aged 2-18 years old. ISP will continue to partner with top-tier schools around the world to deliver the best and most developed learning experiences to students, parents and staff.

Baker McKenzie advised ISP on all aspects of the transaction with a cross-practice team led by Corporate partner Marcos Spanos and composed of partners Keri Watkins (Real Estate and Hospitality) and Joanna Matthews-Taylor (Employment), associates Yousef Bugaighis (Corporate), Aqsa Sadiq-Khan (Employment), Neil Williams (Corporate), Neda Bahador (Corporate), Mateusz Resztak (Real Estate), and Jana Al-Afoo (Real Estate).

This deal is the latest addition to Baker McKenzie's long list of transactions in the education sector. Notably, in September 2022, Marcos advised ISP on its acquisition of a stake in two Star International Schools in the UAE. Furthermore, in May 2022, the firm also provided counsel to Taaleem Holdings’ PSC (“Taaleem”) for its acquisition of Jebel Ali School (“JAS”).

