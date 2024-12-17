Dubai, UAE – Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (MBSC) has won the Silver Prize at the prestigious Digital MENA Awards for Best Digital Use in the Education Sector across the Middle East and North Africa. This recognition celebrates MBSC’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge digital innovation to transform education and empower future leaders.

Held in Dubai, UAE, the Digital MENA Awards spotlight exceptional achievements in digital transformation across various sectors. MBSC’s award underscores its pioneering efforts to integrate advanced digital tools into its academic programs, enhancing student experiences and delivering impactful, technology-driven learning.

Dr. Zeger Degraeve, Dean of MBSC, commented, “Winning this award is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation in education. By combining world-class teaching with digital excellence, we aim to prepare our students to lead confidently in a rapidly changing, technology-focused global economy. This accolade reaffirms our commitment to shaping future-ready leaders who embody the spirit of Saudi Vision 2030.”

Aligned with Vision 2030, MBSC’s digital-first approach supports the Kingdom’s goal of fostering a knowledge-driven society. The institution’s interactive learning platforms, immersive teaching methods, and entrepreneurial focus equip students with the tools to drive transformation and achieve long-term success.

This recognition underscores MBSC’s leadership in educational advancement and its commitment to pursuing excellence in learning across the region.