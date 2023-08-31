The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) has forged a strategic alliance with EYouth, a preeminent educational institution renowned for its exceptional services and leadership in the field of education. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at the MBRF headquarters by HE Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, and Mustafa Abd Ellatif, CEO of EYouth.

This MoU is a significant step towards fostering an enriched information network across diverse domains and advancing knowledge programs for both entities. The collaboration is also designed to harness the technical expertise and capabilities of the MBRF and EYouth to support ongoing development initiatives while exploring opportunities for mutual institutional growth.

Key objectives of the agreement encompass the exchange of knowledge materials, including access to comprehensive online libraries and information resources. Furthermore, both parties have committed to sharing knowledge products, such as specialized books and publications, with the aim of facilitating intellectual enrichment. It will also include providing dedicated conference halls for the use of both organizations, along with training facilities to facilitate on-site training activities proposed by EYouth.

One of the MoU’s central initiatives is the appointment of institutional knowledge mentors and experts who will collaborate to create content knowledge. This content will be published through various channels, including the official website, the Digital Knowledge Hub, and social media platforms. Additionally, the partnership will grant access to lectures and workshops conducted by EYouth and will involve EYouth staff in contributing innovative ideas within the frameworks established by the MBRF. Another key factor of this collaboration is that it is aimed at supporting the MBRF’s digital library by providing it with valuable knowledge products, including specialized books, publications, studies, and research, to disseminate knowledge and encourage reading.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb underscored the importance of the MoU in developing institutional knowledge and exchanging knowledge tools and products, as well as empowering future generations. This, he explained, is essential in equipping youth with the means to craft sustainable solutions and in paving the way for knowledge and research endeavors throughout the Arab world.

His Excellency elaborated on the MBRF’s commitment to fostering collaboration in research and establishing strategic partnerships with educational institutions like EYouth. “These efforts align with the MBRF’s overarching objectives and national strategies, aimed at cultivating knowledge-based societies marked by creativity, innovation, research and development, entrepreneurship, and a thriving knowledge economy,” HE added.

Commenting on this pioneering partnership, Mustafa Abd Ellatif said, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the MBRF for their invaluable cooperation in empowering Arab youth. We are confident that this collaboration will significantly enhance the capacities and competencies of countless Arab young individuals, enabling them to fully harness their potential in a wide array of fields, including innovation, leadership, and technology, and facilitate their entry into the job market.”

Under the MoU, both parties will enhance their understanding of Arab content by creating educational resources like translated specialized books, hosting events, and offering complimentary courses and workshops to young individuals in all fields covered by EYouth. This includes activities related to skill development, training consultancy, the Challenge Fund for Youth Employment (CFYE), and entrepreneurship promotion. The MoU also outlines the need for both parties to collaborate in participating in specialized programs, events, conferences, and seminars they organize. It emphasizes the importance of coordinating meetings and specialized workshops, as well as sharing plans and programs between the two sides.

