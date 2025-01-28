DUBAI: American Hospital Dubai, a distinguished member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network and the globally renowned Mayo Clinic, announced an enhanced collaboration marking a milestone in advancing healthcare delivery, medical education, and research in Dubai and the region.

The announcement was made at Arab Health 2025, the healthcare industry's premier event being held in Dubai from Jan. 27-30, 2025, at the World Trade Centre.

The strengthened relationship between American Hospital Dubai and Mayo Clinic underscores the shared vision of both institutions to transform patient care, promotes innovation, and further fortifies Dubai’s position as a global leader in healthcare excellence.

The enhanced collaboration will focus on optimizing clinical practices, improving operational efficiencies at American Hospital Dubai, and integrating cutting-edge technology to elevate the quality of care. A cornerstone of this relationship is establishing Dubai’s first Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) medical school, designed with guidance from the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science. This transformative initiative will nurture healthcare leaders and set regional medical education benchmarks.

The establishment of the new medical school is a pivotal achievement, reflecting the shared vision of advancing education and innovation. The medical school’s curriculum, aligned with global best practices, will feature state-of-the-art facilities, faculty development programs, and immersive learning experiences.

As a Mayo Clinic Care Network member since 2013, American Hospital Dubai has leveraged its unique access to Mayo Clinic's knowledge and expertise to enhance its clinical capabilities and ensure world-class patient care. This strengthened collaboration builds on that foundation, forging new paths, including developing a healthcare simulation center for advanced medical training, streamlining workflows to boost operational efficiency, and enhancing subspecialty service lines to address complex medical needs, further cementing American Hospital Dubai's position as a leading healthcare provider in the region.

American Hospital Dubai's enhanced relationship with Mayo Clinic extends to research and innovation and Mayo Clinic’s expertise will help American Hospital Dubai establish a clinical research infrastructure. Mayo Clinic will also assist American Hospital Dubai with optimizing resources, integrating research and clinical operations, and developing new treatment protocols aligning with international standards. Mayo Clinic will also assist American Hospital Dubai to enhance its patient-first approach through clinical and operational advancements, streamlined workflows, and comprehensive care under one roof, which will assist in fostering patient trust and satisfaction, ensuring patients in Dubai and the broader region access advanced care without travelling abroad. It will support the UAE's long-term healthcare sustainability and innovation goals and reinforce Dubai's commitment to becoming a global hub for medical tourism and healthcare excellence.

Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of American Hospital Dubai, welcomed the deepening ties between Mayo Clinic and American Hospital Dubai. "We are excited to take our collaboration with Mayo Clinic to new heights. Clinical excellence and education are partners in enabling transformative healthcare. Our expanded scope is committed to setting new benchmarks in patient care by enhancing clinical practices and promoting education and research. American Hospital Dubai will continue its mission to further enhance Dubai’s status as a global hub in medical excellence and knowledge building.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Jorge Pascual, M.D., pulmonologist and Interim President of Mayo Clinic International, emphasized the collaboration’s significance in advancing healthcare standards in Dubai and beyond. "By combining Mayo Clinic's expertise with American Hospital Dubai's capabilities and vision, we deliver innovative solutions that elevate patient care while establishing new medical education and research benchmarks. This collaboration reflects our mutual commitment to improving healthcare outcomes for the benefit of patients and communities."

Biju Samkutty, Chief Operating Officer of Mayo Clinic International and Enterprise Automation, highlighted the significance of this initiative: "The establishment of this medical school is a testament to our shared commitment to clinical and educational excellence. By integrating high-quality education with exceptional patient care, we are shaping a future where innovation and compassion define healthcare."

About American Hospital Dubai

American Hospital Dubai, established in 1996, is the flagship brand of the Mohammad & Obaid AlMulla Group and a regional healthcare leader, offering world-class medical services supported by cutting-edge technology and innovations. A Mayo Clinic Network Member (MCNM) with many firsts in international accreditations, American Hospital Dubai invests in AI, Research, and Education to bring new healthcare solutions to the people. The hospital has consistently set standards in quality treatments, processes and patient-focused care benchmarks, and its research breakthroughs help improve medical efficiency and care outcomes.

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise, and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.

