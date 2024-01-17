THE RIG. is a world-first adventure tourism destination to be built on an offshore platform in the Arabian Gulf

THE RIG. will redefine the sea sports and leisure experience while celebrating the legacy of Saudi Arabia’s rich oil and gas heritage

This project will be developed by the Oil Park Development Company (OPDC)

Dammam, Saudi Arabia: THE RIG., one of Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) entertainment projects, announced today the launch of its Masterplan, an ambitious and unprecedented vision for tourism that will redefine adventure tourism.

The project is in line with PIF’s strategy and the Kingdom's Vision 2030 objectives of contributing to the growth of the tourism sector, directly and indirectly contributing to employment opportunities, and diversifying the economy.

THE RIG. is inspired by the design of offshore oil platforms, to celebrate the legacy and heritage of Saudi Arabia's long oil and gas history. The unique hospitality and adventure experience will span a gross floor area of over 300,000 square meters, located 40km from the coastline, near Al Juraid Island and Berri Oil Field in the Arabian Gulf.

THE RIG. will seek to attract over 900,000 annual visitors by 2032, appealing to a wide range of domestic, regional and international audiences, including adrenaline seekers, explorers, balanced holiday makers, and relaxation seekers.

The range of hospitality, leisure, entertainment and accommodation options provided by THE RIG. include three hotels totaling 800 rooms, along with 11 restaurants, an extreme sports and adventure park, a world-class marina, and helipads.

THE RIG. will feature a wide variety of water activities, including a diving center, in addition to an amusement park, splash park, an E-sports center, an immersive theater and multi-purpose arena. THE RIG. will also celebrate the Kingdom's rich oil and gas heritage by creating an exceptional and unique experience, making it a must-visit destination.

The project will be developed by the Oil Park Development Company (OPDC) under the direction of its CEO, Raed N. Bakhrji, who brings more than 20 years of experience in the oil and gas industry and a passion for the future of adventure tourism.

