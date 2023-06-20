Kuwait City, Kuwait: Mastercard has launched Click to Pay (C2P) in Kuwait in collaboration with a leading digital transformation and innovation company, One Global™ under its Payment Service provider (PSP) license.

Mastercard’s Click to Pay sets a new standard for guest checkout transactions, delivering a more consistent experience for consumers by making it easy, secure, and fast to check out without the need to enter their card credentials or store this sensitive information with different merchants. Once enrolled, users can check out seamlessly with their stored cards in their profile on any merchant supporting the service.

One Global™ has enabled Click to Pay for the purchase of digital gift cards and gaming vouchers, such as Amazon, Apple Cards, PlayStation, and Nintendo, as well as bill payments on one of their vertical markets, called Og Money™. The mobile financial service platform serves as a one-stop shop for gaming vouchers, entertainment cards, bill payments, top-ups, utilities, travel, and other digital services. One Global™ will soon be expanding the service into other countries and support more use cases with broader adoption across their platform.

Mastercard started its collaboration with One Global™ in 2007 with several different projects. The most recent collaboration in 2022 was aimed at providing tailored financial solutions that enable the issuance of digital mobile wallets in the Middle East and North Africa.

“Mastercard is committed to offering a wide range of payment technologies to consumers. Building on our relationship, we are delighted to join forces with One Global™ to deploy Click to Pay in Kuwait and beyond as we continue to offer seamless and frictionless payment experiences across the markets we serve,” said Erdem Çakar, Country Manager, Kuwait and Qatar, Mastercard.

One Global™ is a digital transformation and innovation company specializing in fintech with 3.2 million customers on board. Since the beginning of its journey in 2004, the global player has built up a strong presence in more than 20 countries across MENA, East Africa, South and Southeast Asia, Europe, and North America. One Global™ offers a wide range of Mobilized Lifestyle® services to consumers and businesses via its vertical markets Og Money™, Og Travel™, Og Business™, and Og Stack™.

“At One Global™, we are constantly on the lookout for ways to enhance our holistic digital financial services. The launch of C2P on Og Money™ in Kuwait offers an ideal opportunity to streamline the online checkout experience to our customers. With a global payments technology expert like Mastercard as our partner, we are well-positioned to meet fast-evolving consumer demands,” said Mohammed Al Rashidi, Founder and Executive Chairman of One Global™

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart, and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments, and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

www.mastercard.com

About One Global™

One Global™ is a Digital Transformation and Innovation Company, specialized in the fintech arena, licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) as a Payment Service Provider (PSP). A global player with 3.2 million customers on board, that started its journey in 2004 and has a strong presence in more than 20 countries worldwide across GCC, Middle East, North Africa, East Africa, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe, US & Canada.

One Global™ is driven by in-house innovation and offers a wide range of Mobilized Lifestyle® services via its vertical markets Og Money™, Og Travel™, Og Business™ and Og Stack™, to deliver to consumers and businesses via native cloud and web hosting services.

www.onegobal.com