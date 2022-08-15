Series of on-ground events and activations set to create Priceless experiences, enriching the Kingdom’s cultural offering

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Mastercard has signed a three-year partnership agreement with the Saudi Esports Federation as an official sponsor of Gamers8, the largest gaming and esports event worldwide. Catering to Saudi Arabia’s thriving gaming community, Mastercard will curate a diverse range of Priceless experiences for gamers and fans.

The announcement underlines Mastercard’s commitment to delivering meaningful, one-of-a-kind experiences for consumers, gamers and gaming enthusiasts across the Kingdom.

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, Gamers8, which runs daily until September 8 at Boulevard Riyadh City, is expected to attract over two million visitors. The event aims to create an immersive experience that appeals to people from all over the world. To make the event even more memorable, Mastercard has set out to enliven the unique showcase through a variety of on-ground activities.

As part of the agreement, Mastercard will sponsor the event, hosting a selection of daily tournaments and experiences for gaming enthusiasts to participate in over the course of the esports showpiece. These include the Mastercard E-Lounge Tournament that pits gamers against one another for a chance to win prizes and engage in Priceless surprises on a daily basis.

Ahmed Albishri, Chief Operating Officer at the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “The Saudi Esports Federation was established to nurture the Kingdom’s elite gaming athletes and develop its gaming community and industry. Over the years, we have taken several important strides towards doing exactly that. Our partnership with Mastercard represents a significant and timely step forward, one that will not only help us keep pace with the rest of the world but propel us to the leading edge of gaming. Together with Mastercard, we look forward to delivering truly rewarding experiences and creating lasting memories for people across the country to revel in. This promises to be a game-changer for all players.”

Adam Jones, Country General Manager, MENA Central, Mastercard, said: “Gamers8 is shaping up as a truly unique and history-making event — one that showcases the Kingdom’s growth as a leading digital hub, and provides people access to a wholly immersive experience. We are delighted to be working with the Saudi Esports Federation and our network to deliver the greatest esports and gaming event ever. Mastercard is creating meaningful connections with consumers by tapping into their passions, and this passion-led approach enables us to engage with the gaming and esports communities in Priceless ways that will create lasting memories. Our goal is to fully realize the potential of Gamers8 as a unique event; one that invites people to embark on a journey of discovery, fuel their passions, build memories for a lifetime and start something Priceless.”

Aligned with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, Gamers8 is primed to bolster the Kingdom’s digital infrastructure, and marks the latest step taken by local authorities to accelerate the digital transformation of the country. In keeping with Mastercard’s mission to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere, Gamers8 will spotlight the Kingdom’s burgeoning esports industry and culture, calling attention to the continued growth and development of its digital economy.

-Ends-

About Mastercard

Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com, Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

About Saudi Esports Federation:

The Saudi Esports Federation is the regulating body in charge of nurturing elite gaming athletes and developing the gaming community and industry in Saudi Arabia.

The federation’s activities are categorized into two complementary streams. The first stream works to develop all levels of competitive gamers, starting with the grassroots community level and moving up to professional esports athletes that can achieve global excellence. The second stream works to develop the entire gaming/esports value chain by catalyzing the industry and enabling talent.

Since its establishment in late 2017, the federation has organized multiple world-class national and international tournaments and events, attracted investment from local private sector actors and worked with international developers on opportunities in the Saudi market.

About Gamers8:

Gamers8, from the creators of Gamers Without Borders, is a global gaming and esports festival with a mission to blur the lines between what's physical and what's virtual. Established to bring the virtual world of gaming and esports out into the physical realm of Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia, Gamers8 will be held for eight weeks this summer from July 14 – September 8.

Offering elite and competitive tournaments, entertainment, activities and attractions, incredible music concerts and shows, plus more, Gamers8 concludes with a gaming and esports forum that brings together sector leaders and experts from around the world.

The elite gaming competitions will host the biggest esports teams in the world across five different titles with a total prize pool of $15 million, all hosted in a state of the art, purpose-built venue at Boulevard Riyadh City.

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, the event is being brought by a series of partners including Mastercard, SAVVY Gaming Group, ESL FACEIT Group, Spotify, and Aramco, each collaborating to provide gamers around the world an experience like no other.