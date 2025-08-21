Dubai, UAE: In a big step forward for the cards market, Mastercard and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) have launched five new credit cards in just six months, redefining what collaborations can achieve when built on shared ambition and customer-first thinking. This milestone reflects the strong relationship between the two companies.

Mastercard and FAB have combined deep market insight and consumers interests with innovation, creating cards that deliver unmatched value where it matters most – in people’s everyday lives. Each card has been crafted with one clear purpose – to mirror the passions, needs and lifestyles of the bank’s customers – from travel to wellness.

Here’s a quick look at the cards launched to date:

FAB Emirati Islamic Credit Card

Designed with pride in the UAE’s culture and values, this card is all about celebrating heritage. The Sharia-compliant payment product offers benefits that reflect the Emirati lifestyle, such as discounts at Ounass, 6TH STREET and over 150 Emirati-favorite restaurants. Cardholders can also access padel courts and valet parking at premium locations across the UAE free of charge and earn higher FAB Islamic Rewards when shopping at beauty and fragrance stores.

FAB Rewards Indulge Credit Card

This card is made for those who love a little indulgence – from dining out and shopping to entertainment. The lifetime-free payment product rewards everyday moments and unlocks exciting discounts at Namshi.com, more than 150 restaurants as well as top entertainment venues and attractions across the UAE.

FAB Travel Credit Card

This card brings the world closer to those who love to travel with savings that go the extra mile. The FAB Travel Card turns every trip into a rewarding experience. Among its benefits are a complimentary flight to one of 15+ destinations every year, 12% cashback on flights and hotel bookings, no foreign exchange fees or hidden charges and free global airport lounge access for the cardholder and two guests. In addition, it provides the option to convert FAB Rewards into airline loyalty points.

FAB Rewards Elite Credit Card

Complementing the lifestyle of affluent consumers, the FAB Rewards Elite card unlocks a world of privileges with complimentary adv+ membership offering access to premium gyms and beach clubs, discounts at five-star restaurants and 24/7 global concierge support. Discerning customers can feel good about every spend with guaranteed gifts of gold and tree planting as well as accelerated FAB Rewards on luxury and eco-friendly purchases.

FAB Z Credit Card

Designed to meet the needs of the UAE’s Gen Z, the innovative payment product levels up young cardholders’ lifestyle with complimentary Noon One and Careem Plus subscriptions, discounts at Virgin Megastore and savings on popular streaming, music and gaming platforms. The card features one of the lowest interest rates in the market, zero foreign exchange fees and easy access to smart financial solutions.

“At Mastercard, our goal is to put the right product in the right hands so every customer can pay, save and live on their own terms. By collaborating with FAB, we’ve translated powerful consumer insights into five distinct credit cards that reflect real passions—from travel and wellness to everyday cashback. This expanded portfolio gives people more choice than ever before and ensures that, whatever their lifestyle, there’s a Mastercard card that feels like it was made just for them,” said Gina Petersen-Skyrme, SVP, Country Manager, UAE & Oman, Mastercard.

FAB and Mastercard continue to explore bold new ideas to shape the future of payments in the UAE – with more to come.

